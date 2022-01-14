Geneseo school bonds set for vocational ed building

WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo School Board in October approved $4 million in lease certificates for its proposed vocational education center, planning to convert them now to funding bonds to avoid a building referendum.
WHAT'S NEW: The board on Thursday approved a resolution for $4 million in general obligation school bonds in connection with the vocational ed center. The overall interest rate for the bonds is 2.01%.
"I think we got in under the wire on floating bonds," Tim Gronski, chief school business official, said. "I think interest rates are going to be creeping up in the near future."
WHAT'S NEXT: The board voted down a proposed three-year school calendar recommended by committee. Board member Diane Olson said she realized her opposition to the calendar, based on FFA students being unable to participate in the state fair in August, was a reflection of a minority of people.
"They (the students) know the right thing to do is to go to school, but should they have to miss that summer activity?" she asked. She said summer wasn't over on Aug. 9. Later in the discussion she said a solution might be for the affected students to meet with their teachers before school starts about what they would be missing. Voting yes on the calendar were Karen Urick and Kyle Ganson; voting no were Barry Snodgrass, Kane Causemaker and Olson. Bill Memendez, who was attending remotely, declined to vote because he said he had trouble hearing the discussion. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said he would share some new versions of the calendar with the Geneseo Education Association "and bring back hopefully a different proposal next month."