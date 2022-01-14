Geneseo school bonds set for vocational ed building

"They (the students) know the right thing to do is to go to school, but should they have to miss that summer activity?" she asked. She said summer wasn't over on Aug. 9. Later in the discussion she said a solution might be for the affected students to meet with their teachers before school starts about what they would be missing. Voting yes on the calendar were Karen Urick and Kyle Ganson; voting no were Barry Snodgrass, Kane Causemaker and Olson. Bill Memendez, who was attending remotely, declined to vote because he said he had trouble hearing the discussion. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said he would share some new versions of the calendar with the Geneseo Education Association "and bring back hopefully a different proposal next month."