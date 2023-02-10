WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo School District has considered buying the house at 349 E. Ogden Ave. adjacent to the middle school in the past.

WHAT’S NEW: The school board on Thursday voted 3-1 to buy the 4.55-acre parcel for $452,000. The purchase price is 8% above the appraised value of the property. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said the purchase had a “lot of opportunities and flexibility in the future” and was an “opportunity for the board to dream about what some of those opportunities might be.”

Board members Diane Olson, Kyle Ganson and Kane Causemaker voted for the purchase. Karen Urick voted against it, saying she wasn’t sure the district, as a public entity, should be buying above the appraised value. Board members Heather DeBrock, Barry Snodgrass and Bill Menendez were absent.

Ganson said the $452,000 for the property was coming from the district’s sales tax, which stands at $1.6 million this year and is intended for the purchase of buildings and grounds.

“It’s a great thing for the school district,” he said. “We’re paying what we need to pay for it to acquire it. I’m OK with that.”

WHAT’S NEXT: Eleven percent of Geneseo’s student population is enrolled in the Henry-Stark Special Education District, Executive Director Greg Wertheim told the board Thursday. He said that percentage was steady over the years and was 4 percentage points less than the state average. He said federal funding for special education never was more than 40% of the total cost, despite the fact the government said it was going to fund 100% of the costs.

He said the eight total districts working together as a cooperative had gotten creative as to funding. He also noted a concern now is the trend of having kindergartners and first-graders with “extreme behaviors” such as biting, meaning they can’t be maintained in the general education setting.

“Just a simple behavior plan is not going to cut it,” he said, explaining they are working with a private company to resolve the situation. He also talked about the shortage of staff including speech pathologists, psychologists, para-professionals and social workers, noting they’ve had one applicant for a school social worker this year and they now have five openings.