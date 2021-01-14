Geneseo schools creating administrative position

WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo school district implemented instructional coaching — having teachers evaluate fellow teachers — at the middle school this school year with plans to expand to all buildings next year.

WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Thursday voted 4-1 to approve a new administrative position — the Administrative Coach for Academics and Instruction. Board member Jim Ash voted no; Barry Snodgrass was absent. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said he hoped to recommend someone for the position by the Feb. 11 board meeting. He said there had been more time for collaboration between staff and administration this year than in other years, leading to greater opportunities for instructional improvement.

"We try to see every obstacle as an opportunity to change," he said. "If we could change things for the better, now might be the perfect opportunity to do so. When we are back in full all-day, every-day mode, some of those good discussions will cease to happen because of time. My purpose here is to use this time to make Geneseo better post-COVID than it was pre-COVID."

No salary has been set.