Geneseo schools go to hybrid schedule; cite better COVID metrics

WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo school district 228 is just finishing the first quarter via remote learning because of cases of COVID-19.
WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Thursday approved having half the student body attend in person on Mondays and Thursdays and half attend Tuesdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays being a remote learning day. Families will be notified by Oct. 13 what day their student is attending. They may still opt for remote learning. The high school will return to a traditional seven-period day. Students enrolled in the special education Life Skills program will attend Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh cited both Henry County and Region 2 metrics involving lower positivity rates, as low as 5.5% and 4.9%, respectively.
"The county is headed in the right direction, the region is headed in the right direction, so that's good news for everybody," he said. As long as desks are 6 feet apart, if a student tests positive for COVID-19, only that student will have to go home to quarantine. Students and siblings who exhibit one or more symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent home. Brumbaugh also said Hammond-Henry Hospital had rapid COVID-19 tests that offered results in 15 minutes. "That wasn't available to us before the last couple weeks," he said. "This is a great benefit now available in our hospital, so that's good news."
The vote was 7-0 to go to the hybrid schedule.
WHAT'S NEXT: A committee was given the go-ahead to continue to research the possibility of having a stand-alone vocational education building. The space where the building would be located, south of the tennis courts, has room for a 10,000-square-foot facility, which would more than double the space currently devoted to vocational education. Board member Bill Menendez said more information could never hurt, and board member Kyle Ganson said a new building could "bring life back into this program in an updated model."
Brumbaugh also said he didn't want to get political, but people should know how the statewide tax referendum might affect schools. He said assumptions are made about revenue, and if the referendum doesn't pass, "obviously the money we're counting on isn't going to come in."
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
