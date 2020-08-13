Geneseo schools make remote learning plans

WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo school district went to remote learning last March to finish the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Thursday approved an e-Learning plan not for the pandemic but for emergency days. "Think before COVID," Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said. The administration is to do its best to call an e-Learning day by 9 p.m. the night before. Students are to be provided with a range of activities and assignments to choose from in order to select an amount that will add up to at least five hours of instruction. The district will gather feedback and review the e-Learning day program throughout the year using surveys, forms and phone calls. The plan is an update of an earlier plan that was approved by the regional office of education; approval is expected for this plan as well.

Brumbaugh reported 2,497 students have registered in the district, which is down 67 from 2,564 last year. The total includes 2,078 in-person students and 419 remote. Sixty-four students have switched to home-schooling or private school and 35 are unaccounted for. The board approved the fall learning schedule in a special meeting July 23 in a 4-3 vote with Kyle Ganson, Heather DeBrock and Bill Menendez voting no.

WHAT'S NEXT: Board members approved a tentative fiscal 2021 budget, which projects an $880K deficit in the four operating funds. Business Manager Tim Gronski explained it appeared worse than it actually was because the district received $900,000 in debt certificates for a new high school boiler project last fiscal year but was spending $600,000 for it this year. General state aid is projected to be flat compared with last year. With a new contract with the teachers' union and a mandated minimum-wage increase, the district will spend 7.2% more on salaries and benefits than last year. The budget impact of COVID-19 is currently estimated to be $400,000 or $150 per student in costs such as extra labor, technology and cleaning supplies. The education fund is $553,784 in the black this year and is projected to end the year with a fund balance of $6.2 million. Operations and maintenance (O&M) will have a FY '21 deficit of $765,000 including the boiler project. O&M is projected to have a $2.1 million cash balance at the end of the '21 fiscal year and working cash, $4.3 million.

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

