Geneseo schools plan for flexibility in the fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHAT WE KNOW: Whether students attend school in-person in the fall will depend on what phase of restoring the Illinois economy the state is in. In the governor's Phases 1-3, schools are 100% remote learning. Currently, the state is in Phase 3.

WHAT'S NEW: Geneseo Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh on Thursday presented the school board a written plan for various contingencies for school in the fall. If there is no school in-person, remote learning will be different, with more accountability with grades, with assignments and assessments given, graded and recorded and there will be more live and recorded instruction.

Phase 4 calls for blended learning, and questions remain about its limited staff and students in attendance. Students may attend on alternate days, or attendance may focus on kindergarten through fifth grade or some hybrid of that plan. Phase 5 would have no restrictions on attendance, but the teachers would remain prepared to revert to blended learning or even remote learning.