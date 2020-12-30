Geneseo schools plan Jan. 4 return to classes using in-person/remote hybrid model

GENESEO — Students in the Geneseo school district will return to a hybrid in-person/remote learning model as of Jan. 4.

With 20 to 25 staff members out, the district went to an "adaptive pause," or a remote learning schedule in mid-November, but Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh announced at the December school board meeting that he was considering going to a partly in-person schedule in the new year.

At the Dec. 10 board meeting, Brumbaugh said the district hadn't necessarily seen a spike in coronavirus cases prompted by the Thanksgiving holiday and noted the trend seemed to be heading in the right direction. He said a return to a hybrid schedule was likely unless there was another flare-up in the community.

"We will welcome 'A-Day' students back on Monday and 'B-Day' students on Tuesday of next week," he said via email this week.

"A-Day" students will attend school Mondays and Thursdays and "B-Day" students go on Tuesdays and Fridays with the rest of the time being remote learning.

