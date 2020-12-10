Geneseo schools plan return to hybrid model

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo schools are planning a return to a hybrid in-person/remote schedule as of Jan. 4. According to the district's hybrid model, half the students attend in person on Mondays and Thursdays with remote learning the other days, and half attend Tuesdays and Fridays with remote on the other days.
WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh told school board members Thursday that although a return to a hybrid schedule was planned, a final decision won't be made until the week of Dec. 28. "We haven't necessarily seen a Thanksgiving spike," he said. "The trends now look like we're heading back in the right direction." He talked about the importance of the community making "tough decisions and hard choices" to get COVID positivity rates back where they need to be. He also said the district, in addition to the district's social workers, was now partnering with the Robert Young Center to have mental health services for Geneseo families who might not be able to travel to the Quad-Cities.
Mike Ericson, who adopted his two grandchildren two years ago, told the board he wanted his kids back in school. A letter was read from Lisa Bettsworth, a retired registered nurse who also wanted her grandchildren back in school.
"It's tough to teach kids," board president Barry Snodgrass said. "As parents we don't have a teaching degree. It's a no-win situation. We'll do what we can and get back to normalcy when we can."
WHAT'S NEXT: Geneseo schools will ask for slightly less money from property owners in 2021. According to the newly adopted 2020 levy, the school district will seek $17,338,603, or 3.71% more than last year's $16,717,729. The tax rate is going from $4.2789 per $100 assessed valuation to $4.2706. For the owner of a home with a market value of $150,000 assessed at $50,000, the school portion of taxes will fall from $2,139.45 this year without other exemptions to $2,135.30, a drop of $4.15. There were no comments on the levy during a public hearing Thursday, although Business Manager Tim Gronski said he'd heard from a taxpayer on a fixed income who was concerned about all taxing districts and rising levies.
