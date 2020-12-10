Geneseo schools plan return to hybrid model

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo schools are planning a return to a hybrid in-person/remote schedule as of Jan. 4. According to the district's hybrid model, half the students attend in person on Mondays and Thursdays with remote learning the other days, and half attend Tuesdays and Fridays with remote on the other days.

WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh told school board members Thursday that although a return to a hybrid schedule was planned, a final decision won't be made until the week of Dec. 28. "We haven't necessarily seen a Thanksgiving spike," he said. "The trends now look like we're heading back in the right direction." He talked about the importance of the community making "tough decisions and hard choices" to get COVID positivity rates back where they need to be. He also said the district, in addition to the district's social workers, was now partnering with the Robert Young Center to have mental health services for Geneseo families who might not be able to travel to the Quad-Cities.