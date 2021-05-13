Geneseo schools to focus on accuracy in grading

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo schools have been working on accuracy in grading for several years.
WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Thursday learned that 76% of Geneseo teachers recently liked ideas on grading promoted by Tom Schimmer in "Grading from the Inside Out," prompting Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh to schedule a virtual session with the author/educator this June as well as a personal visit to Geneseo this October.
Brumbaugh said traditionally, students had gotten points toward grades for bringing in a permission slip, a canned good or a box of tissues. He also said, ideally, grades reflected mastery of a subject and the district might deal differently with an early, poor grade before the student understood the material. Currently those lower grades may be averaged in, pulling the overall grade down.
"I'm not saying that a kid should get a 10 out of 10, but it begs the question, Is there a better way?" he said. The board voted unanimously to approve a middle-school handbook with a new grading scale in which 90-100% is an A, 80-90% is a B and there are no pluses or minuses (or a 4, 3, 2, 1 scale). The superintendent said the middle school was further along with grades than either the grade schools or the high school.
He also explained that by "widening the bands" of the grades, they would be able to be more accurate than the present system in which two teachers could look at the same essay and have one scored 95%, an A, and another 93%, a B+. It was also suggested that wider bands of grades would allow teachers to ask more challenging questions that would require more mastery of a subject.
The work will continue through the 2021 and 2023 school years with the district sharing successes with the board of education, students and families. Brumbaugh said it's not about what was done wrong in the past, but "now is the perfect opportunity to ask these questions and work toward a better Geneseo."
WHAT'S NEXT: Heather DeBrock was elected president of the board in an April 22 reorganizational meeting; Barry Snodgrass was elected vice president. Diane Olson was reelected secretary. All are two-year terms. Also, new board member Kane Causemaker was sworn in as were incumbents DeBrock, Snodgrass and Karen Urick.
Graduation this year will be a parade/graduation ceremony "combo" on May 23, taking into consideration the "huge success" of last year's parade.