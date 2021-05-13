Geneseo schools to focus on accuracy in grading

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo schools have been working on accuracy in grading for several years.

WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Thursday learned that 76% of Geneseo teachers recently liked ideas on grading promoted by Tom Schimmer in "Grading from the Inside Out," prompting Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh to schedule a virtual session with the author/educator this June as well as a personal visit to Geneseo this October.

Brumbaugh said traditionally, students had gotten points toward grades for bringing in a permission slip, a canned good or a box of tissues. He also said, ideally, grades reflected mastery of a subject and the district might deal differently with an early, poor grade before the student understood the material. Currently those lower grades may be averaged in, pulling the overall grade down.

"I'm not saying that a kid should get a 10 out of 10, but it begs the question, Is there a better way?" he said. The board voted unanimously to approve a middle-school handbook with a new grading scale in which 90-100% is an A, 80-90% is a B and there are no pluses or minuses (or a 4, 3, 2, 1 scale). The superintendent said the middle school was further along with grades than either the grade schools or the high school.