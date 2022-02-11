Geneseo schools vote to remove mask mandate

WHAT WE KNOW: A judge in Sangamon County recently issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting mask requirements for students in several school districts in Illinois.

WHAT'S NEW: To the cheers of some 200 people in attendance at the board meeting, the Geneseo school board voted on Thursday to lift the mask mandate effective immediately. Ten parents spoke, requesting the board do away with the mandate. The vote also did away with the exclusion policy for asymptomatic individuals for students who have had close contacts as well as testing requirements for school personnel.

Board President Heather DeBrock said the past two years had been difficult and noted extra police patrols had been instituted past her house because of threats.

"I hope we can do mask-optional," she said before the vote.

Board member Karen Urick also voted to do away with the mandate, saying although she wears a mask in public and has attended four covid-related funerals in the past four weeks "it's obvious that the parents want to have a choice."

Board member Kyle Ganson, the lone abstention in the vote, said he had serious reservations about eliminating the mandate.

"Removing the mask mandate tomorrow, I think that's too quick," he said. "If we remove the mask mandate you start risking getting to the point where we have to close schools sometime in the future."

Board member Bill Menendez pointed out that Thursday's motion had the proviso that should things change with the virus, the board could amend the policy.

WHAT'S NEXT: The board also approved going out for bids for the district's new vocational education center. Building construction consultant Pete Perez and architect Scott Johnson reported on progress, noting supply-chain and workforce issues are causing the anticipated completion date to be pushed to July of 2023 rather than the spring of 2023. Bids will be due March 10 with the contract to be awarded at a special March 24 meeting. "We can't wait much longer than that," Perez said.

