Geneseo schools want to expand vocational programs

GENESEO — Each year, the Geneseo Schools Board of Education sets goals and places resources toward the efforts of reaching those goals.

“Sometimes these goals can take years to accomplish, update, and maintain," said Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh. "One of the board’s ongoing goals is to ‘Explore options for renewal and expansion of vocational options or opportunities.”

At the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, Geneseo High School hired Kyle Bess to join the existing Career and Technical Education staff. The school board also called for a special committee to spearhead the work of addressing the goal, Brumbaugh said.

Committee members currently include Brumbaugh, Heather DeBrock, Karen Urick, Travis Mackey, Nate O’Dell, Randy Bormann, Kyle Bess, Bob Pettit, Denny Reese, Jane Reese, Tom Corchado, Dean Lievens, Tim Gronski and Bill Eaker.

The committee has met five times and has secured over $1,050,000 from local foundations, Brumbaugh said.