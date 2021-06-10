Geneseo theater to be named after Joe DePauw

WHAT WE KNOW: Joe DePauw has been theater director at Geneseo High School for 43 years, starting in 1978. He continues in that role in his retirement.

WHAT'S NEW: The Geneseo School Board on Thursday voted unanimously to name the theater at the high school the DePauw Theater. It is board policy not to name a building or part of a facility after a living person except in "special circumstances," but the committee recommending the name discussed those special circumstances in this instance. The committee noted DePauw's longevity with the theater productions; the fact that it's a dedicated space for theater separate from the concert hall; the fact that he's been the McKinney Vento homeless student coordinator for the district for 20 years, including the past 10 when he has been retired; his work as lead administrator in the special education department; and his impeccable character and reputation. The committee voted unanimously to recommend the naming of the theater to the school board. A letter from Hunter Kuffel, Geneseo Class of 2013, and signed by nine other graduates was part of the recommendation. In it, Kuffel states that DePauw's "kindness, reliability and commitment" enabled Kuffel to enjoy participating in theatrical productions not only at the high school but also at St. Malachy's church and Richmond Hill theater.