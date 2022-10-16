 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEWSTRACKER: GENESEO SCHOOLS

Geneseo's new CTE center may add third instructor

schoolsigns-geneseo ms_AMU3837.JPG

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo's new career and technical education (CTE) center will open next fall.

WHAT'S NEW: High school Principal Tom Ryerson along with teachers Kyle Bess and Bryan Stone presented the CTE's proposed 2023-24 course offering to the school board Thursday. Bess laid out the courses that could lead to a student getting full certification and going to work on a job in his or her senior year. He also recommended the district hire a third teacher to staff the building, and board member Kyle Ganson pointed out that at one time Geneseo had five industrial arts teachers.

"I think it's a great idea. You need three if you're going to make this work," he said. Bess said the program would not attempt to build an entire house right away, and Ryerson said they are looking at different options and "maybe there's a house we can flip."

WHAT'S NEXT: The projected tax rate for 2023 is $4.3859, which compares to $4.3719 this past year, meaning the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 assessed at $33,333 would see the school portion of his taxes rise from $1,457.28 to $1,461.95, a $4.67 increase. Business Manager Tim Gronski noted the district had the lowest tax rate in the Henry County area, while acknowledging that the district also had "very high property values." Ganson said homes were an investment and high assessed valuation "is a good problem to have." The district's total levy is rising by 4.13% from $15,033,202 to $15,792,800 without bonds while total equalized assessed valuation in the district is rising 3.8% from $411,000,000 to $427,000,000. Although not required by law since the levy increase is less than 5%, the district will hold a truth-in-taxation hearing Dec. 8 as it traditionally does.

