Genesis to hold 'Pack the Bus' drive to help area students

Genesis Health System will collect school supplies to help students in need.

“Pack the Bus’’ started two years ago to provide students and their families with the tools they need for learning, said Shirley Gusta, director of the Genesis Business Intelligence Center, who is coordinating the Genesis volunteer effort.

It will be held Aug. 2-5.

“There is never enough funding for schools to provide everything students need and with the continued challenges we face with COVID, children cannot share supplies at school," she said.

Last year, the Genesis “Pack the Bus” team collected 10,355 school supply items with a value of $19,200, delivered to 10 school districts, Genesis officials said.

“We are grateful for the generous response of Genesis employees and from the public for students and their local schools,” said Gusta. “Like last year, we anticipate families and local school districts will continue to need our support because of the continuing challenges brought by COVID-19.”

Donations will be collected from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the following times and places: