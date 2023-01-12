 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Gov. Reynolds aims to grow Iowa health careers in $15 million grant expansion

  • Updated
  • 0
0110-Condition-of-the-state-005.ARW

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legislature inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.

 Kelsey Kremer/The Register

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new $15 million round of funding to expand the state’s Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program in her Condition of the State address Tuesday.

The new funding will support more programs to help meet the high-demands of Iowa’s health care workforce — expanding Registered Apprenticeship opportunities to include EMTs, registered nurses, behavioral health and substance abuse specialists, direct support professionals and other areas.

The state first piloted its Health Careers RA Program last year, with a focus on helping students pursue nursing pathways.

“This new grant opportunity builds on the success we initiated last year and expands the number of available pathways Iowans can take to gain critical experience in one of the most important sectors of our economy,” said Gov. Reynolds. 

People are also reading…

The deadline to apply for this year’s grant program is Tuesday, March 9 by noon. Applications are now being accepted on IowaGrants.gov—grant documents and more information on how to apply can be found at www.earnandlearniowa.gov on the “Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program” webpage.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Funding priority and preference will be given to partnerships involving private or public accredited Iowa high schools.

Officials will also hold a webinar about the program’s application process and answer questions at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Those interested can find the RSVP link on www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov or by emailing communications@iwd.iowa.gov.

Health care and social assistance industries continue to have the highest number of job openings on IowaWorks.gov. As of this week, these areas had four of the top ten job postings on the site.

“Iowa is always looking to open more doorways to new careers, and registered apprenticeships are proving that this is possible even in the highest-demand fields,” said Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend. “Research shows that most apprentices will pursue careers in the same fields as their apprenticeships, so we welcome any applicants who are ready to help us expand the number of health care career options in Iowa.”

https://player.captivate.fm/episode/9beee1a6-9b5a-43c2-9d5e-17f50541a655

Photos: Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the condition of the state address

1 of 10
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central High School's Marching Blue Devils among 30 bands in London's New Year's Day parade

Central High School's Marching Blue Devils among 30 bands in London's New Year's Day parade

Davenport marching band students will be celebrating their New Year's festivities overseas—Central High School's "Marching Blue Devils" will join around 8,000 from across the globe to perform at the London New Year’s Day Parade 2023. Over 500,000 spectators are projected to fill the parade's iconic 2-mile route for the first time since January 2020—WQPT will air the parade live on Jan. 1 starting at 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Mercer County, Sherrard students continue to reap benefits of mental health grant

Mercer County, Sherrard students continue to reap benefits of mental health grant

Reflecting on growing community mental health needs, Mercer County Mental Health Action Program (MHAP) director Krissy Dixon is thankful for the Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation's three-year, $156,000 grant to the program last year. MHAP saw its highest case numbers in the 2021-2022 school year, providing individualized case management to 142 clients—a 25 percent increase from the prior year. Of those, 82 were students.

St. Ambrose University announces first-ever papal conference this spring

St. Ambrose University announces first-ever papal conference this spring

To celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis, St. Ambrose University will host its first-ever papal conference starting Thursday, March 16 to Saturday, March 18. The 3-day event is titled "Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities" and will feature a series of globally-renowned keynote speakers, breakout sessions and liturgy. Early bird registration costs $75 and is open now through Jan. 31 for those interested in attending. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News