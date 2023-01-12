Gov. Reynolds aims to grow Iowa health careers in $15 million grant expansion

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new $15 million round of funding to expand the state’s Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program in her Condition of the State address Tuesday.

The new funding will support more programs to help meet the high-demands of Iowa’s health care workforce — expanding Registered Apprenticeship opportunities to include EMTs, registered nurses, behavioral health and substance abuse specialists, direct support professionals and other areas.

The state first piloted its Health Careers RA Program last year, with a focus on helping students pursue nursing pathways.

“This new grant opportunity builds on the success we initiated last year and expands the number of available pathways Iowans can take to gain critical experience in one of the most important sectors of our economy,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The deadline to apply for this year’s grant program is Tuesday, March 9 by noon. Applications are now being accepted on IowaGrants.gov—grant documents and more information on how to apply can be found at www.earnandlearniowa.gov on the “Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program” webpage.

Funding priority and preference will be given to partnerships involving private or public accredited Iowa high schools.

Officials will also hold a webinar about the program’s application process and answer questions at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Those interested can find the RSVP link on www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov or by emailing communications@iwd.iowa.gov.

Health care and social assistance industries continue to have the highest number of job openings on IowaWorks.gov. As of this week, these areas had four of the top ten job postings on the site.

“Iowa is always looking to open more doorways to new careers, and registered apprenticeships are proving that this is possible even in the highest-demand fields,” said Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend. “Research shows that most apprentices will pursue careers in the same fields as their apprenticeships, so we welcome any applicants who are ready to help us expand the number of health care career options in Iowa.”

https://player.captivate.fm/episode/9beee1a6-9b5a-43c2-9d5e-17f50541a655

Photos: Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the condition of the state address