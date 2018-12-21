'Hateful' graffiti found at Pleasant Valley High School will not be investigated as a hate crime, Principal Mike Zimmer said.
The penciled graffiti, including swastikas and a poem offending many different “races, sexual orientations and religious and ethnic groups,” was discovered in a boy’s bathroom by a janitor in November. At that time, Zimmer announced a $500 award for information in the case.
“We are all extremely upset about it. We weren’t gaining any traction with information coming forward. I made that announcement in a very firm fashion,” Zimmer said.
In the announcement, he said those responsible would be reported to the Scott County Sheriff's Department for prosecution as a possible hate crime.
“As we found out more information about that through the law, about whether it was targeting a specific group, the checklist you have to go through to figure out if it’s a hate crime … it got really complicated, fast,” Zimmer said.
According to Iowa Code section 729A.2, “hate crime” refers to a number of public offenses when committed against a person or a person’s property because of “the person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, political affiliation, sex, sexual orientation, age, or disability,” or the person’s association with another person of one of those categories.
Those public offenses include assault in violation of individual rights, violations of individual rights, criminal mischief in violation of individual rights and trespassing in violation of individual rights.
Per Iowa Code section 716.6, criminal mischief is criminal mischief in the fourth degree if “the cost of replacing, repairing, or restoring the property that is damaged, defaced, altered or destroyed exceeds $200, but does not exceed $500.”
Zimmer said the graffiti was in pencil and it took “one wipe” to remove.
Zimmer said the person responsible has been identified and the issue “resolved," internally.
“It didn’t say ‘I’m going to shoot somebody,’” Zimmer said. “It didn’t solicit a particular action.”
The high school’s student news magazine, The Spartan Shield, reported on the graffiti and related issues in a cover story for its December/ January issue.
The story is not available online, but Maureen Dyer, the students’ advisor, said senior co-editors-in-chief Lily Williams and Natalie Murphy are considering putting it online because of the response.
“People in the community may not know it’s occurring within the walls of Pleasant Valley,” Williams said. “Going into this year — it’s 2018 — I don’t think a lot of students thought it was the sort of thing that happened here.”
Along with the story, the Shield published an editorial and six personal statements from students in different minority groups about their school experiences.
Zimmer said his announcement led to information about other incidents, too.
“What I thought I was dealing with — just a single bathroom incident — turned into a number of things,” he said.
Even though they may not require legal action, Zimmer said the school was taking inclusion very seriously.
“Does that mean we have to tolerate that? No, it does not, and we’re not going to,” he said.