Grants bring money, resources to Rock Island-Milan School District classrooms

The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation has raised a record $158,404 in grants for the Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41 to use during this school year.

The cash is funneled directly back to district students, teachers and schools.

“This is a fantastic feeling. We would not have these types of resources to provide to the district without these very committed and loyal donors,” Monta Ponsetto, executive director of RIMEF, said. “People loyal to Rock Island want to ensure that students have an equal playing field."

Seventy-six grants were issued in total: 38 teacher grants, 31 departmental/school grants and seven multi-school grants were awarded to 94 district teachers. These will fund a variety of programs and materials for all 14 of the district’s schools, including the district administration center.

Last year, third-grade teacher Cindy Arkebauer received one of the awards for her classroom at Eugene Field Elementary in Rock Island.

Arkebauer’s project was titled “Making a Mark with Makerspace,” which aimed to put materials in the hands of students, inspiring them to creatively solve a wide array of problems. She regarded the project as a success.

“Students of all academic abilities found success in being able to create “products” to finding solutions to everyday problems and issues which then, in turn, can help the world be a better functioning place,” Arkebauer said in a grant report testimonial.

Matthew Manweiler, who teaches orchestra in the district, embarked on a project called “Learning About Latin American Culture and Music with Jesus Florido” through a grant.

“The program gave our students an immersive experience building friendships and learning about Latin culture,” he said. “This cross-cultural experience would not have been possible without the generous support of the grants Grants and RIMEF.”

RIMEF has given over $300,000 to the district to date in 2022, making the foundation the single largest provider of scholarships to district students.

Ponsetto said the sums reflect the district’s sense of community.

“We have a mailing list of about 6,600 people, and a good portion of them donate regularly,” Ponsetto said. “And they are all across the country…so it’s encouraging to us that they go off to other places, but they don’t forget about their roots.”

Other notable donors and funding sources include the Birdies for Charity and the Major Saver Fundraising program. RIMEF was established as a nonprofit in 1986. The group grew starting assets from $5,317 in 1991 to nearly $3.7 million, over $1 million of which are grants.

“It’s pretty amazing that we’ve gotten our assets close to 4 million. We did top that before the turn in the market,” Ponsetto said with a chuckle. “But, we’ve grown quite a bit.”

The 2022-2023 grants were announced and awarded on Tuesday during the All-Staff Institute held at Centennial Hall in Augustana College.