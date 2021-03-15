Group wants revision of Davenport SRO program to go further

The group said during Monday night’s forum that it has its own version of the memorandum of understanding that it would like the district and the city to adopt.

“We’re asking that they create a detailed plan to address this inequity,” Tess Farmer said. “This must include changes that will be made when data indicates disproportionality and this should be accomplished by implementing our MOU.”

The school district has spent several years working with the Iowa Department of Education to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of its operations. Among the issues identified was disproportionality.

The district has prioritized developing a uniform crisis response and violence prevention plan, which officials have said is an early step in addressing the equity issues.

The plan was recently discussed during a school board meeting and a recording of that discussion is available on the district’s YouTube page. More can also be found on the newspaper’s website.

T.J. Schneckloth, the Davenport schools superintendent, recently said the district will "continue to look at how" the SRO agreement being developed by the city and the district fits into the district's crisis response and violence prevention goals and training, in which the SROs have participated.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.