Group wants revision of Davenport SRO program to go further
Group wants revision of Davenport SRO program to go further

J. B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport is home to the Davenport Community School District administrative offices.

A group concerned about equitable treatment of students of color is arguing a revision of the student resource officer program at the Davenport Community School District needs to go further.

Davenport city and school district officials have been reviewing the program since last summer and are developing an agreement that would define its limits. The proposed agreement, called a memorandum of understanding, includes surveys of students and faculty about how they feel about having SROs and evaluations of the SROs and their activities. Officials would also collect data on the program’s performance and publish the results online for public review.

Quad Cities Interfaith is concerned there is a lack of public input in the review of the city’s SRO program and that the district and city lack a plan to address discrimination and disproportionality, according to a letter published Friday on its Facebook page.

Disproportionality refers to an excessive number of students of color in a district being identified for special education services. It can also refer to students of color, or students with disabilities or students who are both being disciplined more often and often more severely than their fellow students.

“We’ve seen the numbers. Alexandra Dermody, a member of Davenport Police Free Schools, a workgroup representing Quad City Interfaith, said Monday night during an online forum about the group’s concerns. “We see what it shows us and that is our students who are of color are being affected in ways that they shouldn’t be, that is disproportionate.”

Jenny Elliott, another member of the group, said she obtained details of arrests Davenport SROs made in schools from 2015 to 2019/2020 school year through the Freedom of Information Act.

Those numbers showed 171 arrests and 116 of those were Black students.

“There is a disproportionality issue in arrests,” Elliott said.

The group was not formed with an inherently antipolice sentiment in mind, Dermody said. It was formed as a response to disproportionality and inequity. It is a systemic problem.

The March 12 letter listed ways QCI thought its concerns could be addressed:

  • The SRO agreement must have a clear, detailed plan to address disproportionality.
  • It must include transparency and accountability.
  • SROs should only respond to incidents considered criminal conduct and any resulting interactions with students, including questioning should be recorded.
  • If a student is questioned by an SRO, a parent or guardian must also be present.

The group said during Monday night’s forum that it has its own version of the memorandum of understanding that it would like the district and the city to adopt.

“We’re asking that they create a detailed plan to address this inequity,” Tess Farmer said. “This must include changes that will be made when data indicates disproportionality and this should be accomplished by implementing our MOU.”

The school district has spent several years working with the Iowa Department of Education to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of its operations. Among the issues identified was disproportionality.

The district has prioritized developing a uniform crisis response and violence prevention plan, which officials have said is an early step in addressing the equity issues.

The plan was recently discussed during a school board meeting and a recording of that discussion is available on the district’s YouTube page. More can also be found on the newspaper’s website.

T.J. Schneckloth, the Davenport schools superintendent, recently said the district will "continue to look at how" the SRO agreement being developed by the city and the district fits into the district's crisis response and violence prevention goals and training, in which the SROs have participated.

Details of the SRO review being performed by Davenport city and school officials

In February there was a work session involving representatives of Davenport, the Davenport school district, and the NAACP and League of United Latin American Citizens in which more details of the SRO agreement being developed -- called a memorandum of understanding -- were released.

The meeting was streamed and a recording is available on Davenport school district’s YouTube page. More details can also be found on the newspaper’s website.

Elements of the proposed agreement include:

  • Codifying that all school resource officers be trained and certified through the National Association of School Resource Officers. All current SROs are certified through the national governing body. All new SROs would have to be certified as well.
  • Gauging how school resource officers are contributing to a safe school climate, including the perception of safety by students. All students and faculty where SROs are stationed would be anonymously surveyed annually about how safe and comfortable they feel with officers in their building. The data would be desegregated by race, ethnicity and gender.
  • Requiring the Davenport Police Department to report monthly statistics of arrests and citations within school buildings, referrals made to the diversion program, mediations held with students and parents, and the number of police tips that come in through the schools. The monthly statistics would be published by the city and school district on their websites.
  • Establishing annual evaluations of school resource officers involving the officers, their supervisor and building administrators. The intent of these evaluations would be to ensure the SRO program and its officers are operating consistently throughout the district.
  • The annual surveys and evaluations would also include feedback on how SROs are building relationships with students through coaching, mentoring and participation in school functions.
