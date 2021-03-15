Group wants revision of Davenport SRO program to go further

A group concerned about equitable treatment of students of color is arguing a revision of the student resource officer program at the Davenport Community School District needs to go further.
Davenport city and school district officials have been reviewing the program since last summer and are developing an agreement that would define its limits. The proposed agreement, called a memorandum of understanding, includes surveys of students and faculty about how they feel about having SROs and evaluations of the SROs and their activities. Officials would also collect data on the program’s performance and publish the results online for public review.
Quad Cities Interfaith is concerned there is a lack of public input in the review of the city’s SRO program and that the district and city lack a plan to address discrimination and disproportionality, according to a letter published Friday on its Facebook page.
Disproportionality refers to an excessive number of students of color in a district being identified for special education services. It can also refer to students of color, or students with disabilities or students who are both being disciplined more often and often more severely than their fellow students.
“We’ve seen the numbers. Alexandra Dermody, a member of Davenport Police Free Schools, a workgroup representing Quad City Interfaith, said Monday night during an online forum about the group’s concerns. “We see what it shows us and that is our students who are of color are being affected in ways that they shouldn’t be, that is disproportionate.”
Jenny Elliott, another member of the group, said she obtained details of arrests Davenport SROs made in schools from 2015 to 2019/2020 school year through the Freedom of Information Act.
Those numbers showed 171 arrests and 116 of those were Black students.
“There is a disproportionality issue in arrests,” Elliott said.
The group was not formed with an inherently antipolice sentiment in mind, Dermody said. It was formed as a response to disproportionality and inequity. It is a systemic problem.
The March 12 letter listed ways QCI thought its concerns could be addressed:
- The SRO agreement must have a clear, detailed plan to address disproportionality.
- It must include transparency and accountability.
- SROs should only respond to incidents considered criminal conduct and any resulting interactions with students, including questioning should be recorded.
- If a student is questioned by an SRO, a parent or guardian must also be present.
The group said during Monday night’s forum that it has its own version of the memorandum of understanding that it would like the district and the city to adopt.
“We’re asking that they create a detailed plan to address this inequity,” Tess Farmer said. “This must include changes that will be made when data indicates disproportionality and this should be accomplished by implementing our MOU.”
The school district has spent several years working with the Iowa Department of Education to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of its operations. Among the issues identified was disproportionality.
The district has prioritized developing a uniform crisis response and violence prevention plan, which officials have said is an early step in addressing the equity issues.
The plan was recently discussed during a school board meeting and a recording of that discussion is available on the district’s YouTube page. More can also be found on the newspaper’s website.
T.J. Schneckloth, the Davenport schools superintendent, recently said the district will "continue to look at how" the SRO agreement being developed by the city and the district fits into the district's crisis response and violence prevention goals and training, in which the SROs have participated.