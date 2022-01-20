Guardian Angels Fund honors friend, helps Geneseo students in need

“Our service was cleaning up the streets to make it safe for the children to play,” Walker said. “We cleaned up broken glass off the roads and I remember parents thanking us because we made it a safer area for their children to play.”

“It was really touching to us of how we made a difference,” Walker said. “Trevor and I had plans to attend college together to obtain degrees in law enforcement. Helping others was what we wanted to do.”

But then Trevor was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, DADA 2, and was admitted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in March of 2017.

During his hospital stay, he went through three rounds of chemotherapy and three bone marrow transplants. Complications set in when Trevor was to have his PICC line removed to come home. He died Nov. 29, 2017.

Memories of Schefsky live on in Alex's heart.

”Trevor and I made promises to each other and being of service to others is one of them. I want to honor and live out this promise. He may not be here physically, but I know he is guiding me with the Guardian Angels Fund, because we always said we had each other’s back forever. He is my guardian angel.”