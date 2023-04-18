File photo of Augustana College's Old Main during a campus event in 2019.
The Augustana College Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to rename Founders Hall in honor of President Steve Bahls and Jane Bahls. Effective June 1, 2022, the building which houses administrative offices; student services; the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; the Office of the President; and Ascension Chapel will be known as The Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center. Augustana plans to dedicate the new space on May 12, coinciding with a special campus event to honor the retirement and legacy of Steve and Jane Bahls, who have served the college for 19 years. Steve Bahls has had a successful run as the college's eighth president. Bahls' retirement is effective on July 1, 2022.
Augustana College will conduct a full-scale emergency preparedness drill from 8:30 a.m. to about noon on Thursday.
The drill will include fire, police and other first responders from Rock Island and surrounding agencies. Those traveling on or near campus should expect traffic delays when near 10th Ave. and 34th St. in Rock Island.
"With recent challenges created by weather and with ongoing tragedies at schools and colleges, Augustana is reminded to reassess our approaches to prevention and preparedness," said Augustana Chief of Public Safety Tom Phillis. "We take a multi-pronged approach that includes ongoing training, a comprehensive threat assessment program and intervention, preparing our community to respond, and supporting the mental and emotional well-being of Augustana students."
