The Augustana College Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to rename Founders Hall in honor of President Steve Bahls and Jane Bahls. Effective June 1, 2022, the building which houses administrative offices; student services; the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; the Office of the President; and Ascension Chapel will be known as The Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center. Augustana plans to dedicate the new space on May 12, coinciding with a special campus event to honor the retirement and legacy of Steve and Jane Bahls, who have served the college for 19 years. Steve Bahls has had a successful run as the college's eighth president. Bahls' retirement is effective on July 1, 2022.