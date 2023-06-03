Across the Quad-Cities, students lend their voices to district decisions through being student members of the school boards.

Students spoke with the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus about their time on the boards and what they have learned about education, governance and life through the experience.

Jaxon Beliveau School: Davenport West High School Age: 18 Grade: Senior Post-graduation plans: Study cyber security engineering at Iowa State University

Davenport West High School senior Jaxon Beliveau said he learned that, "a lot more thought" goes into school board decisions than he initially believed.

"I definitely could feel the individual passion in the air between the board members when the three elementary schools were closed down earlier in the year," he said. "Overall I would 100% recommend that anybody who is passionate about government should take the opportunity to become a student board member."

If Beliveau could change anything about his experience, he wishes he made more friends at school who were involved in different activities like band or drama.

"… That would have given me easier access to information about what is occurring in their programs," he said. "I finally want to give thanks to Mr. Ben Driscoll, for being my main source of information throughout the year."

Lily Heller School: Davenport Central High School Age: 18 Grade: Senior Post-graduation plans: Studying political science with minors in national security studies and intelligence at the University of Kansas

Like her West counterpart, Davenport Central senior Lily Heller learned that in order for a school board to approve an item, it must go through multiple discussions and/or hearings.

"The process depending on the severity is pretty long, and for some reason I thought it would be much quicker," she said. "I appreciate how thorough they are in making sure everything is looking good."

Heller, too, would recommend student school board service to anyone interested in a career in government.

"I found this experience very informative and a good way to get involved on a smaller, local level," she said. "I really enjoyed this experience, and I learned a lot from attending meetings and speaking about Central."

Landen Freeman School: Davenport North High School Age: 18 Grade: Senior Post-graduation plans: Study mathematics at Mount Mercy University, with a concentration in environmental justice. Freeman also plans to pursue a doctorate in math and law school for environmental and international law. "I want to infuse my math skills and environmental passions to make a strong fight against climate change," he said.

Davenport North senior Landen Freeman shared that on "Day One," Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the student board members were, "joining a team."

"He (Schneckloth) stressed that despite any differences we may have as individuals, as a collective we all share common goals," he said. "In contrast to our state and national politics, where the extremes of partisanship tend to limit the effectiveness of our legislative branch, I felt confident that our team shared a desire to be productive for the betterment of the community rather than achieve our own agenda."

This was a, "breath of fresh air" for Freeman, compared to other groups of decision-makers.

He also encourages other students to pursue student board service, particularly those interested in leadership and advocacy.

"The student voice is the single most important voice to be heard in this district, and that means we need bold student leaders to step up to the plate," Freeman said. "This district molded me into the student that I am, and I can only hope that my achievements inspire those who close the door behind me as I walk out into the next chapter of life."

Looking at his position objectively, he said, it was close to perfect — though he wished he would have invested himself more.

Freeman and his colleagues were expected to attend the district's twice monthly meetings and report on news or events happening at their respective schools. They were also invited to give input during board discussions.

" …The only thing I regret is that I did not address several concerns I share with my peers about our school and district. I will be sending letters to both my building and district administrators addressing this, but it’s definitely feeling too little too late," he said.

Still, Freeman enjoyed his time as a student board member is grateful to have been trusted with, "such an honor and responsibility."

Vivian Bonde School: North High School Age: 18 Grade: Senior Post-graduation plans: Study technical theater and communications at the University of Iowa

Davenport North senior Vivian Bonde said she learned the "basics" of school board functions, but also a lot about teamwork.

"While not all decisions are unanimous, they all defend the decisions of the board and represent a united front," she said. "It was an eye-opening and educational experience that I think all students could benefit from, especially those who care about educational policy and what happens in their schools and community."

Bonde said the student board members provided a, "loud voice" for all the positive things happening in their schools.

"However, other than that, we sit still and look pretty," she said. "In the future, I would like to see student board members participate in progressive discussions, since students have one of the most valuable perspectives in the district in regards to how classrooms and schools can be improved."

Denise Carr School: Rock Island High School Age: 18 Grade: Senior Post-graduation plans: Study nursing and continue playing soccer at Concordia University Chicago in River Forest, Ill., with hopes of becoming a pediatric burse.

"I have learned that it’s very important for parents and students to attend these (school board) meetings to have their voices be heard about changes they want to make to our district, to better help their children's education and for students to improve their school life," Rock Island High School senior Denise Carr said.

Carr was surprised with "how slow the process is" to make changes within the school district.

"Especially if it’s a matter that’s come up multiple times," she said.

Still, Carr said she'd "100%" recommend for other students to join as school board representatives to express their voice.

"I’m not so sure that I would change anything about my role as a student representative, other than I think the students should also have gavels," she said.

Asa Mahn School: Rock Island High School Age: 18 Grade: Junior

One thing Rock Island junior Asa Mahn learned from his student school board tenure was the passion Rock Island residents have for local issues.

"Community members care about what goes goes on in our schools, and that's a good thing," he said. "I've also learned a great deal about how a school board functions, as a group of individuals who usually have to reach a decision together."

Mahn thinks the experience would be great for many students.

"It requires patience, and so those who find it difficult to sit through meetings may find the job more difficult," he added.

If Mahn could change something about his school board role, he'd like to be "briefed" on notable agenda items before meetings.

"I think that offering a student perspective could be more valuable if students were able to do their research and consult their peers," he said.

Corynn Holmes School: Moline High School Age: 18 Grade: Senior Post-graduation plans: Study social work at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Moline High School senior Corynn Holmes enjoyed learning about the "civic process" behind decision-making, especially in bodies with members of different viewpoints.

"You can disagree, but the baseline is about the kids and what's best for our students because that's our 'client,' " she said.

Noting Moline-Coal Valley's diversity, Holmes found it, "a little mind boggling" that agenda items specific to minority student groups were discussed or voted on without a "person of color perspective."

"What was significant for me having this student role, was that until Ramona Dixon (first-term board member), I was the only Black person on the board," she said. "But I'm a student, so I can't vote. … Having that representation and seeing someone in that position, for me, as a Black student here, means it means a lot, even though that's just one person that can vote."

Aside from it being a resume-booster, Holmes recommends student board service to her peers, citing the value of collaborative decision-making.

"I think learning the value of conversation, especially listening, is very important. That's a good lesson-learned through the school board," she said, adding that the experience solidified her decision to pursue social work in college.

To Holmes, the Moline-Coal Valley board has the opportunity to, "reconcile" challenges the district — and others nationwide — are facing, especially post-COVID.

"I hope they continue to just dig deeper into those issues," she said. "Being willing to be uncomfortable, and being willing to learn."

Ava Saucedo-Sierra School: Moline High School Age: 16 Grade: Sophomore

Moline sophomore Saucedo-Sierra agreed with her senior colleague, citing a school board's ability to "agree to disagree, move on and still be able to accomplish things."

"You're not always going to see eye to eye with people, but things don't need to be disrespectful," she said. "I've learned that the administrators, principals and the board, they genuinely do care about, like, future generations of education."

Another stand-out learning point for Saucedo-Sierra? The process of piloting a school program or curriculum.

"They'd (board members) have to do their research," Saucedo-Sierra said. "But then, a decision so big would be made with a simple 'Aye.'"

She wishes to have more regularly-scheduled opportunities to present on information or events, from a student's perspective.

"I learned that communication is very important," Saucedo-Sierra said. "But, I want to add that communication doesn't matter if other people don't want to comprehend what's going on. Sometimes, people don't want to look and see like, the 'real life' of what's going on, like percentages of families in poverty or refugees who come over (to the area) and still struggle, so I think that's pretty important."

