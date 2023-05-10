More than 300 Bettendorf eighth-graders hit the green this week to learn the science behind golf course management.

Using Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf as an "environmental learning lab," 346 students rotated between several hands-on stations, including a putting station, a water-sampling simulation led by Nahant Marsh and an erosion-control station, among others.

At the water station, they were asked to take notes on animals surrounding the course's creek.

Two students, Ryan Schnacker and Amos Spector, tried to catch a frog.

"For me, it was rock checks," Spector said of the most interesting thing he learned at the field trip. "It's just where they basically use a kind of dam to almost slow down the water flow, so it doesn't erode rocks and soil as quickly. That surprised me because I didn't even know dams had a place in nature that weren't human-made."

The two both said they weren't familiar "at all" with the science behind course management before the trip.

When asked if he'd recommend a First Green trip to other students, Schnecker replied: "Of course … It's better than just sitting indoors."

The field trip is part of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America's "First Green" program, which focuses on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) principles and environmental stewardship by providing hands-on outdoor learning opportunities for students nationwide.

Palmer Hills course superintendent Brian Hickey has worked with Bettendorf Middle School to organize the field trip since 2018.

To him, the program demonstrates the aspects of environmental stewardship needed to manage and sustain a golf course.

"As a course superintendent, I consider myself an environmentalist. We try to run Palmer Hills in a sustainable way so that we're not using up our resources," Hickey said. "Then, we're trying to teach kids that there are (those) jobs available, if they like being outside, working with the environment in horticulture fields."

"We still try to incorporate some of the STEM, so some of the stations we're doing, we're having them do math and other calculations."

Bettendorf High School golf coach Greg Wischmann led the putting station, offering plenty of pointers and teaching about course etiquette.

Though he hopes the program spurs students' interest in going out for high school golf, he, too, hopes it opens students' eyes to the breadth of the golfing industry.

"A lot of these kids have never been on a golf course in their life," Wischmann said. "So it really just gives them an opportunity to see there's a lot out there to offer. Kids learn in all different ways, and getting them out here, out of the classroom, and exposing them to different opportunities — if you can grab just one, it's definitely worth it. It may change a kid's life forever."

Eighth-grader Lucy Wolf said her putting experience ended with mini-golf, but she learned a lot on the field trip.

"I didn't know they use different types of soil on different parts of the golf course," she said. "I wasn't aware that golf courses can actually be environmentally friendly because I've been told in the past that it's not good to have this much grass in one area, but I've learned it can be a good thing because of all the water they (courses) soak up. I didn't know they absorbed so much water."

Hickey acknowledges golf courses are sometimes cast in a negative light in terms of eco-friendliness, but he hopes programs like First Green counteract that narrative.

"We've (Palmer Hills) got a lot of things, all right here in this area, where we're able to teach a lot of different subjects," he said. "But it all takes some money to make that happen, so we're very appreciative of the funding."

The program is partially funded by the National Environmental Education Foundation's (NEEF) "Greening STEM" Initiative, which seeks to bridge formal and non-formal STEM education.

Environmental Education program director Robert Sendrey said Arconic put up the funding to invest in local STEM and environmental education. He's partnered with Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley school districts in the past and now looks forward to reaching more area students.

"Next year, in the fall, the folks at North Scott will begin implementing a (Greening STEM) project there," Sendrey said. "The largest overarching goal, aside from getting students to engage in environmental ed, is to build educator capacity and confidence to do this kind of education.

"We're focusing on middle-school students because we know the natural curiosity of youth can sometimes be diminished as they get older," he said. "If they don't know what they want to do in high school or college, they may not take the right courses. Whether it's natural resource management or some other type of environmental related career, hopefully programs like this will expose the students."

Though NEEF is a national nonprofit, Sendrey said, Greening STEM projects and programs are created through a local model, addressing real-world, environmental issues within communities.

To learn more about First Green visit www.TheFirstGreen.org

