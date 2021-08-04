Helping a Davenport student in need is as simple as opening an app

People looking for ways to give to the community have several options to help support Davenport Community School District students.
Two of them were highlighted at the July 26 district school board meeting: Purposity and Opportunity for All.
Purposity
Purposity is an app downloadable to smartphones, Sarah Brennan, a district grant manager, told the school board that night. Through it, district staff can upload an anonymous description of a student need identified by the district. Members of the community with a Purposity account can then purchase the required item.
The item is purchased via Amazon and then the item is delivered directly to the school and given to the student, she said.
“It is all anonymous,” Brennan said. “The community member doesn’t even see the specific item.”
They don’t see the type or color of the shoes, for example, Brennan said.
Some of the recent items distributed through the program have included:
- Bedding for a family that experienced a house fire.
- Bicycle for a sixth grade student who needed it to get to school.
- A lot of winter boots.
- Clothing for a student living in a homeless shelter.
- Mattresses for families experiencing housing instability
In the last school year, the average amount spent per need was only $32, Brennan said. The total amount spent was $6,818 to meet just over 200 identified needs.
“Not a lot of money here when it comes to providing some of the most basic needs for our students,” Brennan said.
As of the July 26 meeting, there were just under 1,000 people signed up to assist Davenport students via the app, Brennan said.
There were no needs as of that meeting because the district was not in school, Brennan said.
“I anticipate that once school starts our needs will tick right back up,” she said.
Brennan said that once a need is uploaded it does not linger.
“Our community wants to help and this does just that,” Brennan said.
Opportunity for All
This program is a partnership between the district and One Eighty that began in 2017, said Jenny Halupnik, who oversees the program.
The Opportunity For All mini-grant program dovetails with Purposity, Halupnik said. Where Purposity addresses physical needs, the grants help students have experiences.
“We have a lot of students who have opportunity gaps in that they don’t have the opportunity to participate in sports, music, theater — those kinds of opportunities,” Halupnik said.
They don’t have the resources at home to get involved or sometimes do not know the opportunity exists, Halupnik said.
Students of any age within the district are eligible to receive assistance through the grant program, she said. People seeking a grant can apply at any point, even during the summer.
The turnaround once assistance is approved is three to five days, Halupnik said.
“We’re pretty nimble to meet specific needs,” Halupnik said.
The program involves community partnerships, she said. In one recent case, a dance studio approached One Eighty and created scholarships for students who wanted to be involved in dance.
“We just helped pay for their leotards and their performance attire,” Halupnik said.
Halupnik said the program works closely with community members who help meet needs.
“I visit most of our community partners personally to let them know who we are and look at ways to partner with them,” she said.
Since its creation, the program has issued about $14,810 in grants, she said. The value of the grants issued is higher when the in-kind contributions of partners is included.
In the last year, the grant program issued 63 grants to students in 16 Davenport school buildings, Halupnik said. The average distribution was about $73.
Some other examples of the grants’ uses include sending a student to a national dance competition and other students to a basketball camp, Halupnik said. Another instance involved providing instruments to music students.
Its initial funding was a grant from the Kiwanis — $25,000 spread over five years, but One Eighty has also contributed funds, and there have been private donations and fundraising as well, she said.
The group, however, is always looking to increase its support, she said.
“Once that seed money goes away from Kiwanis, I’d love to find a stable support base that we can continue on and ultimately I’d love to be able to serve 500 students a year or more,” Halupnik said. “I think there’s enough need in our community to do that.”
People who wish to support the program can donate to it through the Davenport School Foundation, she said.