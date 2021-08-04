Helping a Davenport student in need is as simple as opening an app

In the last school year, the average amount spent per need was only $32, Brennan said. The total amount spent was $6,818 to meet just over 200 identified needs.

“Not a lot of money here when it comes to providing some of the most basic needs for our students,” Brennan said.

As of the July 26 meeting, there were just under 1,000 people signed up to assist Davenport students via the app, Brennan said.

There were no needs as of that meeting because the district was not in school, Brennan said.

“I anticipate that once school starts our needs will tick right back up,” she said.

Brennan said that once a need is uploaded it does not linger.

“Our community wants to help and this does just that,” Brennan said.

Opportunity for All

This program is a partnership between the district and One Eighty that began in 2017, said Jenny Halupnik, who oversees the program.

The Opportunity For All mini-grant program dovetails with Purposity, Halupnik said. Where Purposity addresses physical needs, the grants help students have experiences.