Herbert Hoover Elementary School reveals makeover

Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf unveiled $3.2 million in facility improvements in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The money came primarily through the Physical Plant & Equipment Levy (PPEL) and SAVE penny sales tax.

"To have healthy communities, we have to have healthy school districts. That's a whole part of making a community better; our public school districts, like Bettendorf, are very important to us," Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said at the ceremony. "Schools do the work of education, and we do the work of economic development. Thank you all; thank you to the district for your continued investment in education, but also in these upgrades to the buildings that bring people to our community and educate our wonderful young people."

The renovations and improvements include:

Adding a new secure vestibule entrance

New office addition

A new 5th-grade section, with three classroom additions

A new bathroom cluster

Student instruction support spaces

Renovated nursing and counselor offices

A new inclusive playground

A new parking lot entry

New lockers

Before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, students gave tours of the building's new features.

Fifth-graders Keagan Choate and Jordan Dunn said they're excited to use lockers for the first time, which were added for the new 5th-grade section.

Both student agreed that the lockers will help them prepare for middle school, and Dunn said they represent his favorite new-building feature.

"My stuff will be way more organized," he said. "I was amazed that it's all finally finished. I'm surprised by how well it turned with how long it took to build and stuff. It's just awesome."

Renovations began in the early part of Choate and Dunn's 4th-grade year. The new 5th-grade classrooms surround an open instructional gathering space, which the grade has dubbed their "living room."

"It was really cool, seeing everything finished. It was pretty impressive," Choate said. "I was really excited to see the classrooms, because I really like the windows you can look through (into the living room). It's just much better than last year's. The classrooms are so much more spacious."

Interim principal Kory Esbaum said the new 5th-grade space allows for updated learning opportunities and is thankful to see it provide it for Hoover students.

"Our new 5th-grade space allows for both whole-group instruction in the classrooms, but students and teachers can also utilize this 'living room' to work independently with students one-on-one for quiet work time," she said. "It also lends itself nicely to group collaboration and partner work, as they work on projects and things throughout their school day."

Choate said his favorite new addition, though, is the bathroom cluster.

"They (bathrooms) are just much bigger than last year's too, and I really like the faucets in them. They're perfect," he said.

District Superintendent Michelle Morse delivered welcoming remarks, thanking Herbert Hoover staff and former principal Karen Allison, Bray Architects, Bruce Builders Construction, director of operations Curt Pratt, the district's board of directors and community taxpayers for supporting PPEL and SAVE levies.

"A high-quality education is truly the great equalizer in our society today," she said. "Without this support, this project would not have been able to be done, financially."

Morse also thanked the Scott County Regional Authority for giving the district a $42,500 grant to complete the project and renovate the inclusive playground.

Fifth-graders performed the "Herbert Hoover Song" at the ceremony before Gallagher, board of education director Joanna Doerder and Esbaum took stage for comment.

Doerder referenced how the district has worked to provide upgraded, 21st-century learning spaces across all school buildings since around 2015.

"This school kind of caps off that seventh year in-the-making of projects for all elementary schools," she said. "The better schools we have, the better community we can build and the better future we can build for Bettendorf."

Esbaum thanked her staff and students for their flexibility as the building underwent construction.

"These new additions have created more opportunities for staff, students and families to come together in different forms of collaboration," she said. "The updated work provides teachers and other staff the opportunity to prepare their instructional materials in the work room and have more space and storage for their supplies."

The speakers, students, staff and the Quad-Cities Chamber Ambassadors joined forces to cut the ribbon in the 5th-grade space after remarks concluded.

Herbert Hoover is a three-section, K-5 elementary with an enrollment of 409. The new additions and renovations added 7,058 square feet to the building.