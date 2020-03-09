Here are Davenport’s highest- and lowest-performing public schools according to test scores

Last spring, students across Iowa took the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) for the first time. The state-wide assessment replaced the Iowa Assessment, and there are several key differences: the ISASP is not timed, features a writing component, and is aligned to specific benchmarks rather than being norm-referenced, among other changes. Norm-referenced tests compare test-takers to a hypothetical average student.
There are some caveats to comparing a school’s score for the 2018-2019 school year to the score for the 2017-2018 school year, but this year’s scores will be the new baseline moving forward.
The Davenport School Board had a learning session Monday night to dissect what some specific numbers mean, and they’ll be diving deeper into discussing those numbers — and how to increase them — in the coming weeks.
All scores are out of 100, and the composite cut score is 43.95.
Davenport’s highest-performing schools for 2018-2019
You have free articles remaining.
Harrison Elementary, 66.48 — up 8.6 points from the year prior
Walcott Elementary, 60.73 — up 6.21 points (Walcott, a K-8 school, is split into an elementary and intermediate school to track school status.)
Blue Grass Elementary, 60.23 — up 5.22 points
Davenport’s lowest-performing schools for 2018-2019
Mid-City High School, 41.34 — up 1.89 points from the year prior
Jefferson Elementary, 41.57 — down 3.72 points
Smart Intermediate, 41.81 — up 0.57 points
Davenport’s most-improved schools for 2018-2019
Monroe Elementary, 52.1 — up 13.81 points from the year prior
North High School, 50.88 — up 11.46 points
Hayes Elementary, 54.79 — up 10.80 points