Here are Davenport’s highest- and lowest-performing public schools according to test scores

Last spring, students across Iowa took the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) for the first time. The state-wide assessment replaced the Iowa Assessment, and there are several key differences: the ISASP is not timed, features a writing component, and is aligned to specific benchmarks rather than being norm-referenced, among other changes. Norm-referenced tests compare test-takers to a hypothetical average student.

There are some caveats to comparing a school’s score for the 2018-2019 school year to the score for the 2017-2018 school year, but this year’s scores will be the new baseline moving forward.

The Davenport School Board had a learning session Monday night to dissect what some specific numbers mean, and they’ll be diving deeper into discussing those numbers — and how to increase them — in the coming weeks.

All scores are out of 100, and the composite cut score is 43.95.

Davenport’s highest-performing schools for 2018-2019

