Candidates had to submit paperwork to their board secretaries by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Bettendorf
Four seats up for grabs.
Paul Castro (I)
Joanna Doerder
Rebecca Eastman
Gary Goins
Michael Neighbor
Michael Pyevich (I)
Davenport
Four seats up for grabs.
Catarina Bolton
Michael DeVol
Kai Dickmann
Kari Dugan
Dan Gosa (I)
Gene Guy
Linda Hayes (I)
Mark Holloway
Lori Frieden Janke
Jenner Kealey
Karen Kline-Jerome
Kent Paustian
Craig Piggott
Jennifer Starr
Pleasant Valley
Director District #1 — Jenel Nels (I)
Director District #3 — Nikhil Wagle (I)
Director District #4 — Molly Brockmann (I)
Director District #5 — Jodi Hoskins (I)
Director District #6 — Christina Anderson (I)
Candidates have until Tuesday to withdraw from the race. Voters hit the polls Nov. 5. This year is the first in Iowa for school board elections to align with city elections.