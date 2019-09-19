{{featured_button_text}}
School board elections

Candidates had to submit paperwork to their board secretaries by 5 p.m. Thursday.  

Bettendorf

Four seats up for grabs. 

Paul Castro (I)

Joanna Doerder

Rebecca Eastman

Gary Goins 

Michael Neighbor

Michael Pyevich (I)

Davenport

Four seats up for grabs. 

Catarina Bolton

Michael DeVol 

Kai Dickmann 

Kari Dugan

Dan Gosa (I)

Gene Guy

Linda Hayes (I)

Mark Holloway 

Lori Frieden Janke

Jenner Kealey 

Karen Kline-Jerome 

Kent Paustian 

Craig Piggott

Jennifer Starr

Pleasant Valley

Director District #1 — Jenel Nels (I)

Director District #3 — Nikhil Wagle (I)

Director District #4 — Molly Brockmann (I)

Director District #5 — Jodi Hoskins (I)

Director District #6 — Christina Anderson (I)

Candidates have until Tuesday to withdraw from the race. Voters hit the polls Nov. 5. This year is the first in Iowa for school board elections to align with city elections.

