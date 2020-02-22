Here is what Davenport Schools' budget cuts mean for alternative schools

Davenport Schools approved nearly $4.7 million in cuts Thursday night, to comply with requirements from the School Budget Review Committee. While the whole district will be affected by the necessary changes, students attending some of the district’s less traditional schools will face some of the most drastic impacts.
Closing Keystone Academy
Keystone Academy serves between 70 and 90 students with behavior problems at any given time. It will close, and each of those students will need a transition plan for their next steps, whether that’s moving to one of the general education schools or receiving services through a still-to-be-established virtual academy.
It’s expected to save $485,000 and eliminate six positions.
Closing Keystone provoked community concern during open forums Tuesday and Thursday. Some were staff at Keystone saying they didn’t think they could serve their students elsewhere. Others were parents of general education students who were concerned about the disruption it might cause.
Normally, there are several steps to closing a school, per board policy. Those steps are on a timeline far longer than the district followed, or the School Budget Review Committee gave.
An “attendance facility,” as the board policy describes it, is “a school building where students regularly attend and which is currently owned by the District.” Such a facility has a detailed timeline for closure. Kobylski, though, said that while “counterintuitive,” Keystone was a program, not a school. On Saturday, he said the intent of the board policy was to prevent hastily closing neighborhood schools, and that the district’s current interpretation excluded Keystone, as it has no set attendance area and students rotate in and out.
Richard Davidson, the district’s attorney, said the difference between closing a program and closing a school is laid out on Iowa Code. He had no comment about the definition given for “attendance facility” in board policy. Potts said that within the district, they referred to Keystone as a program.
“It’s not meant to be the destination. It’s meant to be an opportunity for us to reintegrate our students,” Kobylski said Tuesday. “For too long, we’ve treated Keystone as a destination, and a stop for some students.”
Starting a virtual academy and “transforming” Mid-City High School
The virtual academy won't be just for Keystone students. Kobylski said Tuesday that Davenport’s expulsion rate is extremely high. Placement in a virtual academy could quell those rates by offering an alternative.
It might also absorb some of the students at Mid-City High School, and it could function as an option for students in other districts to open-enroll into Davenport. Those students would help generate more per-pupil funds for the district.
Ninth-graders will not be admitted to Mid-City, Davenport’s alternative high school this year, but current students will be able to continue that experience. It’s unclear whether Mid-City will be phased out, kept as an option for 10th through 12th-graders, or eventually start admitting freshmen students again.
Relocating the Creative Arts Academy
The district is at the beginning of a five-year lease with Eastern Iowa Community College for the Creative Arts Academy’s downtown campus. Kobylski said he anticipated an easy exit from that lease, given the strong relationship between the district and community college for career and technical education. The Academy would be relocated to Sudlow Intermediate, saving $470,000 through ending the lease and losing seven full-time staff.
Another proposal, albeit not a money-saving one, is to move the district’s sixth-graders from the intermediate schools to the elementary schools. Kobylski said this would make the junior highs more manageable — Sudlow alone has 900 students — and curb disciplinary problems.
Such a move would give the junior highs more space, and Kobylski proposed introducing the academy model to the other junior highs. Some ideas mentioned were project-based learning, STEM and sports. Academies are common in many of Iowa’s other large, urban districts.