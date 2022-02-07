Here's a look at how Quad-Cities schools are putting federal pandemic support to use

The Quad-Cities’ school districts have received several awards of federal money to offer support through the pandemic.

A large amount of the assistance has been in the form of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds, released as a series of grants to the states, then distributed to school districts.

The money is to be used to address students’ learning loss because of pandemic-related interruptions to school and on COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Here are some of the uses Quad-Cities districts have planned to use the money:

Moline-Coal Valley

The Moline-Coal Valley School District was allocated about $18.5 million in the third distribution, called ESSER III, according to a report on the district’s website.

Of that, $11.7 million will be used to improve air quality or the heating and cooling systems at a number of the district’s schools.

Another $6.8 million will be used to address learning loss, through summer and after-school programs, a psychologist, teachers and summer programming.

Finally, $80,000 is being spent on extra nursing staff hours and COVID-19 testing.

Davenport

The Davenport Community School District ESSER III allotment is more than $48.3 million, according to a district report.

About $9.6 million will be used to offset learning loss, according to the district and the Iowa Department of Education, and spent on funding elementary literacy teachers, reading materials and summer programming.

They will also purchase sanitation supplies used for mitigation efforts and educational technology, and address mental health concerns, including by making counselors available.

Rock Island-Milan

The Rock Island-Milan School District’s ESSER III award is more than $23.8 million, according to its report on the funding.

They will use $8.6 million to improve ventilation at district buildings, including replacing and upgrading rooftop units.

Another $1.2 million will be used for summer programming to offset learning loss, the district’s report states.

Bettendorf

Bettendorf Community School District received more than $3.7 million, with $756,034 set aside to counter learning loss, according to a presentation given during the recent state of the district address.

They plan to provide intervention programming for students in literacy and math, purchase cleaning and sanitation supplies, and improve indoor air quality.

