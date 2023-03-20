Local Illinois school districts are nearing statewide school board elections on Tuesday, April 4, with all looking to fill multiple open seats.

Early voting is open for the Rock Island County consolidated elections from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the County Clerk's Office on the first floor of 1504 3rd Ave. in Rock Island. Voters can also cast their ballots early from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, and Saturday, April 1.

Election day voting will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Clerk's Office, with same-day registration also available. Those registering on election day must bring two forms of ID showing current name and address.

If elected, candidates will serve their respective school districts for four years. Terms begin 40 days after the election, per the Illinois code.

Here's an overview of Illinois school board candidates in the upcoming Quad-City elections:

Rock Island-Milan

Rock Island-Milan schools have three board vacancies up for election. Vice President Michael Matherly is running for reelection after joining the board in 2019. Another candidate, Jason Roessler, filed the necessary petitions and paperwork to run on the ballot.

The following individuals have filed as write-in candidates:

Joshua Behn.

Nicole Durbin.

Naythan James.

Richard Phillis.

Those running are asked to complete a “candidate questionnaire" on the Rock Island Education Association web page under the “School Board Election” link, which will provide more information on each candidate by Monday, March 20.

Current Rock Island-Milan School Board President Terell Williams and members Tracy Pugh, Dave Rockwell and Gary Rowe are halfway through four-year terms that end in 2025.

The district plans to host a candidate forum with the NAACP of Rock Island County, according to Rock Island Education Association President Andrew Hains. Details for the event are not yet finalized.

Moline-Coal Valley

The Moline-Coal Valley board has four open positions available; of those, current board members Audrey Adamson and Justin Anderson seek reelection.

Adamson has served in her seat since 2019, while Anderson was first elected in 2015.

Five other first-term candidates are vying for the open seats:

Michelle ("Mickey") Carter.

Ramona Dixon.

Lindsey Hines.

Jason Farrell.

Mariela Trevino.

The Moline Education Association and the Moline Public Schools Foundation will host a "Board of Education Candidates Forum" at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20, in the Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School.

The forum will be open to the public and will allow all candidates to introduce themselves, answer questions posed by a moderator. For questions, contact MEA president Susan Hafner at 309-743-8789 or slhafner@molineschools.org

United Township

United Township has three school board seats up for election.

Two incumbents, Vice President Sue Ickes and member Jami Gonzales, are in the race uncontested, alongside first-term candidate Deborah Stevenson. Ickes was first elected in 2007, while Gonzales joined the board in 2019.

East Moline

Like neighboring UT, East Moline has three school board vacancies this election.

Incumbent Debra Faralli is running for reelection, after serving in her seat since 2019.

Four first-term candidates are vying for the open seats:

Evelyn Gay.

Kimberly Dyer.

Ida DeBlieck.

Toccara Medina.

Regular candidates on the ballot were required to file a petition — containing 50 signatures minimum of qualified district voters — to the Rock Island County Clerk's Office in December.

To qualify for Illinois school board candidacy, individuals must be an eligible voter residing in the school district they're running in for at least one year preceding the election. Candidates must also be a U.S. citizen over the age of 18 and cannot be defined in Section 11-9.3 of the Illinois Criminal Code of 2012.

School districts can change four-year terms to six years through a referendum. School board vacancies caused by death or resignation are filled by appointment by remaining board members until the next regular election.

For more information about upcoming local elections, contact Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney at kkinney@rockislandcountyil.gov or 309-558-3569/

