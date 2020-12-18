Higher ed enrollment drops across Iowa

UI Housing and Dining reported 912 contract cancellations between Aug. 1 and Dec. 10 — 674 of which were canceled after fall classes started Aug. 24. During the same period in 2019, UI reported only 217 canceled housing contracts, 114 of which came after the start of classes.

This fall’s spike at the UI likely is related, in part, to the hybrid nature of instruction. As of Sept. 2, 76% of undergraduate credit hours there were being taught online. That comes to 3,469 of all classes, compared with just 621 online classes in fall 2019.

For full curricular withdrawals, the UI reported in late October that 301 students had unenrolled through the first nine weeks of the semester, compared with 243 in the same period of 2019.

ISU, which wrapped up its fall semester earlier than usual the day before Thanksgiving, reported 391 withdrawals this fall, up slightly over the 345 in fall 2019.

But the campus saw more housing contracts canceled last year, with 413, than this fall’s 318.

UNI, likewise, saw a similar phenomenon. It reported 253 canceled housing contracts last fall and only 144 cancellations in 2020. But its total fall 2019 withdrawals also topped 2020 — 379 compared with 351.