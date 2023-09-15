A two-minute video is what propelled 16-year-old Himanshu Jangid into the global stage of scientific theory.

Jangid, a junior at Pleasant Valley High School, is one of 30 semi-finalists in the global 2023 Breakthrough Junior Challenge.

"Initially, I didn't believe it," he said, adding it was his third time participating. "After I realized this is actually happening, it was just pure excitement."

The annual, international video contest tasks students, ages 13 to 18, with creating an original video that brings life to concepts or theories within the life sciences, physics or mathematics.

A series of peer-review rounds among participants dictate the 30 semi-finalists, who must now advance based on popular vote.

"This will essentially decide the 15 finalists that will be announced on Sept. 21," Jangid said. "Voting works by adding the number of (video) likes on Facebook and YouTube together."

Voting will close on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The most-liked video bypasses the next round, which a selection committee whittles down to four of five submissions.

From there, a winner is announced — earning a $250,000 post-secondary scholarship; a new, $100,000 science lab and $50,000 for a nominated teacher.

Jangid's video focused on the Nobel Prize-winning gene editing technology, CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats).

The most challenging part of script writing, he said, was trying to fit as much information as possible within the two-minute time limit.

Using a mix of hand-drawn animation and pre-recorded clips of himself, Jangid breaks down the process of how CRISPR works to edit DNA.

"I did feel strongly that I should be in it (video), too," he said. "There's a certain touch of personality with that."

Jangid's video also highlights ethical dilemmas associated with gene editing, while noting possible usages of CRISPR, like treating cancers and genetic disorders, preventing infectious diseases or creating disease-resistant, high-yielding crops.

"Creating the animated sequences were probably the most time-consuming," he said, adding that each frame was drawn by hand. "Second only to the research."

Reflecting on his educational journey, Jangid said Pleasant Valley teachers are all adept at, "making learning interesting."

Jangid said Audrey Holland, microbiology and organic chemistry teacher, makes learning particularly fun.

"There are so many experiences that I just won't forget in that classroom," he said, adding that she will receive the $50,000 prize if he wins.

Holland, on the other hand, calls it a privilege to foster Jangid's interest and curiosities in the sciences.

"Regardless of the outcome of this competition," she said. "I can say that teaching Himanshu has been a reward in and of itself."

Jangid's video shows high levels of understanding on the complex CRISPR process, Holland said, displayed so more audiences can understand.

"More importantly, the video reflects his dedication to learning," she said. "Himanshu is an incredible student who is inquisitive, determined and intrinsically motivated to (expand) his understanding of science material and phenomena."

Holland sees Jangid's passion for critical thinking and hands-on learning in lab settings, saying he, "grasps biology content with ease."

Competing in the Breakthrough Junior Challenge helped solidify his future in science, Jangid said, though his post-secondary plans are still unclear.

"I want to get some sort of (four-year) degree in science," he said. "After that, I definitely want to keep pursuing education."

This could mean medical school or working towards a PhD.

"I would love to do scientific research in the future," Jangid said. "Both career-wise and as a student, whatever those opportunities may be."

