Historic one-room school in Bettendorf to hold vintage classes for area students this fall

A sewing card is made of cardboard and has a picture on it -- a duck for example -- and the edges of the picture has holes in it, she said. The student threads the holes with a string.

Students will also find the experience a little more hands-on in some respects that will be new to them, she said.

Should a younger student have a question, an older student might be asked to help them with it. Chores like cleaning chalkboard erasers will also be parceled out to students.

The group is hoping to begin the events in October with area home school students, but their private and public school counterparts will also have a chance to participate, Andresen said. They will not be open to the public so the students have a chance to focus on being involved in the experience.

From the beginning, the events have been part of the long-term goals related to the restoration and display of Forest Grove, she said. A similar school house is in the Marshalltown area and its supporters already hold such time-machine school days.

Ahead of the program’s launch at Forest Grove, the group is asking for help gathering items that will deepen the immersion for the students.

The group is asking people to donate the following items for the students’ use: