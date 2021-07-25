Historic one-room school in Bettendorf to hold vintage classes for area students this fall

The bell of Bettendorf’s Forest Grove School No. 5 will ring students to class again this fall.
The Forest Grove School Preservation group, which restored the one-room school, is planning to hold slice-of-life immersion events where modern students will experience the types of lessons and routines used to instruct their early 20th Century counterparts, Sharon Andresen, project coordinator for the preservation group, said.
“We just think it is the best way for kids to come in and understand how education in a one-room school took place,” she said.
The school, 24040 Forest Grove Drive, Bettendorf, was restored from 2012 to 2019. It recently opened to the public for tours. The school, from 1873, was returned to the appearance it would have had in the 1920s.
Lessons will include practical math exercises using vintage catalogs and a budget to purchase Christmas gifts for their family as well as spelling exercises, Andresen said. Younger students might get to use sewing cards to help them improve their manual dexterity.
A sewing card is made of cardboard and has a picture on it -- a duck for example -- and the edges of the picture has holes in it, she said. The student threads the holes with a string.
Students will also find the experience a little more hands-on in some respects that will be new to them, she said.
Should a younger student have a question, an older student might be asked to help them with it. Chores like cleaning chalkboard erasers will also be parceled out to students.
The group is hoping to begin the events in October with area home school students, but their private and public school counterparts will also have a chance to participate, Andresen said. They will not be open to the public so the students have a chance to focus on being involved in the experience.
From the beginning, the events have been part of the long-term goals related to the restoration and display of Forest Grove, she said. A similar school house is in the Marshalltown area and its supporters already hold such time-machine school days.
Ahead of the program’s launch at Forest Grove, the group is asking for help gathering items that will deepen the immersion for the students.
The group is asking people to donate the following items for the students’ use:
- Five or six 1920s Sears Catalogs.
- Vintage slate boards for desk work.
- Vintage chalkboard erasers.
- A vintage domino set.
- A box of slate pencils.
- Lunch buckets from the 1920s.
- A vintage U.S. puzzle.
- Old pens with nibs.
- A set of child's sewing cards.
- A set of old wooden beads on a string.
- Two 1920s enameled metal wash basins.
- Four pairs of vintage scissors.
- A vintage medicine bottle.
- Thirty 1920s Hamilton arithmetic books.
Andresen said anyone wishing to donate an item or find out more about the school house or the immersion program can contact the group at 563-332-5859, by email at fgs1873@gmail.com or on Facebook.