Homecoming in a pandemic? Quad-City schools are taking unusual approaches to traditional school-time experiences

Homecomings, carnivals and other fall staples for students just won't be the same this year.
Quad-City educators are struggling to balance the need for safety during the coronavirus pandemic with hopes to give students some semblance of a normal school experience.
In a typical year, Bettendorf High School’s homecoming celebrations would include a pep rally in the school gymnasium, dancing with the marching band drum line as it paraded down the halls and a formal dance.
The pandemic, however, required some revisions to those traditions for the 2020-2021 school year, Principal Joy Kelly said.
“There’s no way you can social distance a dance."
So planners adjusted the events to allow people to spread out or otherwise comply with masking and other coronavirus-related safety measures.
The drum line stayed put out in the lawn, and the students marched to them in groups. The pep rally was moved to the football stadium, and the dance was replaced with a drive-in movie in one of the high school parking lots.
“We’re trying as best we can to give the students the opportunity to celebrate this tradition even though we are living in very different times,” Kelly said.
Other institutions have also been adjusting traditional events that are part of their social fabric to balance social interactions with safety needs.
Roosevelt Elementary School in Moline traditionally has a carnival and a musical in the fall, Paul Mills, the principal, said. The pandemic caused the cancellation of the carnival, and at least the postponement of the play with the hope that the students can perform it in the spring.
That does not mean Roosevelt’s students went without, though. The school got Whitey’s and had a drive-up ice cream social instead.
The students’ families decorated their vehicles with things like pom-poms in school colors, and posters. The staff were waiting and handed out malts and T-shirts when the decorated vehicles arrived.
Mills said the staff handed out more than 200 malts during the event.
School is not just about the academics, Mills said. Being around the staff and other students helps the children learn how to function behaviorally and emotionally as well.
“When you’re over Zoom, you do see my face, but you don’t really make that social connection,” he said.
Augustana College’s Welcome Week is an introduction for new students to the campus, Kirby Stockwell, an Augustana spokeswoman, said. Traditionally it includes large events, including speakers and a hypnotist.
“It’s supposed to be a fun, exciting, energizing weekend,” she said.
This fall, the planners had to figure out how to retain Welcome Week’s flavor while abiding by Augustana’s safety guidelines, Stockwell said.
They spread Welcome Week out as smaller events around the campus, which the students attended in smaller groups, she said.
Rock Island High School 2020 graduates still got a graduation, but it was held outside, with the students spaced out on the grounds. It was streamed and recorded for the graduates’ loved ones.
Western Illinois University annually celebrates its founding with the ringing of a bell. In the past, the Founders' Day ceremony was held at an in-person gathering.
Remembering WIU’s creation will still go on this year, but with its own pandemic twist, Martin Abraham, Western’s interim president, said.
“We are doing that event as we are doing many of our events, virtually,” Abraham said.
The Black Hawk Area Special Education District has a Back Pack Night at the beginning of the semester, Christan Schrader, BHASED’s director, said.
The students meet their teachers, drop off their school supplies and get to see their classrooms.
This year, the event was just a driveup; the families dropped off the supplies to staff waiting outside, but the teachers would be there, so they could greet the students, she said.
BHASED teachers greeting students as fall semester gets under way
Black Hawk Area Special Education teacher Donna Collins, center, greets students during a supply drop off and meet your teacher event at the s…
Black Hawk Area Special Education OT Bethany Leilbold greets with student Jacob McCollom, of Orion, during a supply drop off and meet your tea…
Black Hawk Area Special Education teacher Nacole Jackson gives student Jacob McCollom, of Orion, a fist bump from a distant during a supply dr…
Black Hawk Area Special Education teacher Anna Morales greets student Logan Crouse, of Silvis, during a supply drop off and meet your teacher …
Black Hawk Area Special Education teacher Nacole Jackson greets students during a supply drop off and meet your teacher event at the school Th…
Black Hawk Area Special Education teacher Anna Morales greets student Logan Crouse, of Silvis, during a supply drop off and meet your teacher …
'It's good to have the students back': All going well for special ed students in the Black Hawk Area Special Education District
The first days of in-person instruction this fall for students of the Black Hawk Area Special Education District were going well, according to…
In some cases, though, schools have postponed events. In the Illinois Quad-Cities, Rock Island, Moline and United Township high schools have postponed their homecoming events. The celebrations could happen later in the year.
“We aren't having a homecoming at its normal time — we're still trying to figure out when — same is true with the rest of our traditional activities, Jay Morrow, United Township’s superintendent, said. “But right now, we're in a holding pattern to see if this thing lifts after the first of the year.”
In Bettendorf, postponing the event was not considered an option because of the unpredictability of the pandemic, Kelly said. Attempts at postponing events in the last school year did not work because of its constant evolution in the spring.
It was better to adjust and try to provide as much normalcy for the students as possible, she said.
Said Kelly: “This is an important time for them."
