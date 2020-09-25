Homecoming in a pandemic? Quad-City schools are taking unusual approaches to traditional school-time experiences

The students meet their teachers, drop off their school supplies and get to see their classrooms.

This year, the event was just a driveup; the families dropped off the supplies to staff waiting outside, but the teachers would be there, so they could greet the students, she said.

In some cases, though, schools have postponed events. In the Illinois Quad-Cities, Rock Island, Moline and United Township high schools have postponed their homecoming events. The celebrations could happen later in the year.

“We aren't having a homecoming at its normal time — we're still trying to figure out when — same is true with the rest of our traditional activities, Jay Morrow, United Township’s superintendent, said. “But right now, we're in a holding pattern to see if this thing lifts after the first of the year.”

In Bettendorf, postponing the event was not considered an option because of the unpredictability of the pandemic, Kelly said. Attempts at postponing events in the last school year did not work because of its constant evolution in the spring.

It was better to adjust and try to provide as much normalcy for the students as possible, she said.

Said Kelly: “This is an important time for them."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.