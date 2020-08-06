How does an open Davenport School Board seat get filled mid-term? By appointment or election

Finding an interim replacement for the late Clyde R. Mayfield on the Davenport Community School District board could entail either an appointment or an election.

Mayfield, 68, of Davenport, died Wednesday at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

The board has up to 30 days from the vacancy to decide whether they will appoint someone or have a special election to fill the vacancy, Roland Caldwell, operations manager for the Scott County auditor’s office, said.

If the board chooses to appoint, it must announce the decision then wait 14 days before it can vote on an appointment, Caldwell said.

During the waiting period, the public can petition to have an election instead, and would need signatures equal to 30% of the vote from the last school election — in this case, 2,962, he said.

If the replacement is done by election, it may be postponed until after November’s general election, depending on how the timeline for the district election turns out, he said. There is a three-week period on either side of the general election during which another election cannot be held.