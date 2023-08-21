Open enrollment in Iowa became law in 1989, allowing families to enroll their children in any school outside of their resident (or, home) school district’s boundaries. School choice legislation had just started emerging around the time, with Iowa following suit behind states like Minnesota and Arkansas.

Families must complete an open-enrollment application and send it to both the resident district and receiving district.

Open enrollment applications can be downloaded from the Iowa Department of Education’s website or picked up at a school district’s central office. Applications can be sent to resident and receiving school districts via mail, email or fax.

With Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ elimination of the prior March 1 deadline in June of 2022 — through House File 2589 – families can open enroll their children at any point during the school year.

Receiving school districts may only deny open enrollment requests based on insufficient classroom space, availability of special education services or if the district is under a court-ordered desegregation plan — which no Iowa school districts are currently under.

If a parent or guardian moves and wishes to keep their student in the former resident district, Iowa’s open enrollment “continuation rule” bars the former district from denying that student due to insufficient classroom space policies, which are set by the school board.

School districts may also deny requests if a student was suspended or expelled from their resident district.

Five Iowa school districts used to employ voluntary diversity plans, allowing them to deny students from open enrolling into another district in order to balance diversity, specifically regarding socioeconomic and/or English language learner statuses.

These districts were Davenport, Waterloo, Des Moines, West Liberty and Postville.

These diversity plans came to fruition after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled public schools couldn’t explicitly use race-based school admission criteria to limit school transfers in 2007, following decades of desegregation efforts in Iowa and other states.

In May 2021, Reynolds barred Iowa school districts from adopting or using voluntary diversity plans.

When a student open enrolls out of their resident district to another, the resident district sends the outgoing student’s per-pupil dollars – almost $7,600 – to the receiving district.

Open enrollment dollars are billed and paid twice a year, on or before Feb. 15 and July 15.

For students with an individualized education plan, open enrollment tuition is calculated based on the student’s special education costs, rather than the state’s per pupil amount from the prior year.

Once a family’s open enrollment request is approved, they do not need to re-apply each year.

If a student’s open enrollment status is terminated or suspended — typically by way of the student getting expelled or suspended — districts must prorate tuition for payment on a per diem basis.

For athletes, Iowa code generally prohibits a student-athlete from participating in varsity athletics for 90 school days after transferring from one school district to another.