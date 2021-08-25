How have Quad-Cities schools used federal pandemic assistance?

Quad-Cities school districts have had to adapt a great deal as administrators, teachers, staff and students learned how to learn during the pandemic, and a lot of that adaptation was helped by federal money.
Efforts to minimize COVID-19’s impact have included Quad-Cities school districts heavily adopting online learning — sometimes completely and other times in combination with traditional in-person instruction. They have also had to redesign the routines and spaces used by students during the school day.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds, was released as a series of grants to the states. From there, it has been distributed to school districts. The amount received by each district depends on the grant.
Davenport Community School District has received the highest award in the Quad-Cities — about $74,996,122. Rock Island-Milan School District was second at $35,371,757. On the lower end was the Pleasant Valley Community School District at about $1,429,229.
“It is being used with great intention and focus with the student being the driving concern,” Davenport Community School District Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said.
The funding is vital, Schneckloth said. Operating dual learning platforms is an expensive effort.
“These funds allow us to invest with confidence in our mission of growing excellence without the worry of funding,” Schneckloth said.
The Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 Title 1 funds helped decide the amount of ESSER funds, according to the federal Office of Elementary and Secondary Education. For Governor’s Emergency Education Relief — GEER — the state's governor decides the amounts based on the impact of the pandemic in a given area.
The school districts that received larger sums were the more impoverished ones whose families might not have adequate internet access, Kristin Humphries, the East Moline School District superintendent, said.
“This money was extremely important to level some of that playing field so learning doesn’t have to stop at the schoolhouse door and what happens if that schoolhouse door is closed?” said Humphries, whose district received about $15,471,955.
Uses for the funds have included supplying needed technology for remote learning, addressing pandemic-related learning loss, and preparing and supplying mitigation efforts, school district officials said.
United Township High School District used initial money — about $2,379,000 — for personal protective equipment, upgrades to its heating and air conditioning system, and student Chromebooks and internet hotspots, United Township Superintendent Jay Morrow said.
“It's helped us get through the demands of last year and continuing into this year,” Morrow said. “Without it, local funds would have to be used, which would ultimately reduce resources for students.”
In Silvis, the money has been used to purchase hundreds of Chromebooks, hotspots, Google training and certifications for teachers and other technological needs, Terri VandeWiele, the Silvis district’s superintendent, said.
The money is also being spent on closing gaps in learning caused by the pandemic’s disruption of education, officials said. They will also help districts deal with students’ social, emotional and behavioral health.
This includes additional instruction, paying staff for the extra time needed or potentially adding new staff during the next few years, Morrow said.
Silvis is also using the money to fund additional teachers to address learning losses in math and reading, VandeWiele said.
“Funds are also being used to pay for therapeutic services during the summer months and an after-school program, which will start in September of 2021 at George O. Barr and Northeast Junior High School,” VandeWiele said.
The biggest thing for people to know about how Pleasant Valley Community School District is using the money is that the goal is advancement of academic learning for all of the district’s students, Brian Strusz, Pleasant Valley’s superintendent, said.
That could range from supporting online learning, implementing mitigation measures, or providing student learning support and staff professional development, Strusz said.
“It really comes down to ways to address learning,” Strusz said.