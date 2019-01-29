Facing some of the coldest and most dangerous wind chills in decades, most Quad-City area schools have been forced to delay, dismiss early or outright cancel school in the second half of January.
For most districts, canceling school means extending the school year further into the summer.
“The four days that [Davenport has] taken and any future days that are taken will be added on to the end of the school year calendar,” said Dawn Saul, spokeswoman for Davenport Community Schools.
In Iowa, district school boards vote to either measure their school year by 1,080 hours of instruction — like Davenport and Pleasant Valley — or by 180 days, like Bettendorf. Measuring by hours instead of days adds some flexibility when schools elect to delay start times or release early Saul said.
“It gives us a little more scope,” she said. “ If you have to make up two hours, you can find a place for two hours.”
The Pleasant Valley school board approved two measures at its meeting Monday night to make up the days: Friday, Feb. 15 will operate as a normal day of school on the district’s “early out” schedule to include faculty professional development and the early dismissals planned for March 6, April 3 and May 1 will now run as regular days of school.
Pleasant Valley’s last day is scheduled for June 7 but may be adjusted if there are more snow days. The administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, according to an email sent out by the district detailing the new calendar.
As of Jan. 9, Bettendorf Schools were slated to have their last day June 5; with four days canceled since then — and two days shortened by “inclement weather” — the district will have to make up missed instructional time.
All districts must meet their 1,080 hours or 180 days by the end of the fiscal year.
“We’re only coming to the end of January here,” Saul said. “ … It’s been a lot in one swoop, but if that’s the worst that we have, we’re still in fairly good shape.
The Davenport school board will still need to formally approve the new calendar.
All three districts canceled school for Wednesday far in advance of when decisions are typically made, a decision that Saul said she heard helped parents have more time to plan child care if necessary.
“We don’t want to take chances with peoples’ health or their lives,” she said.