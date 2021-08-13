Human bones found in July in Muscatine were those of missing Blue Grass man

Human bones found July 7 in Muscatine have been positively identified as the body of a missing Blue Grass man.

“The remains have been identified as 52-year-old, Caucasian male, Paul Merrill Campbell, from Blue Grass, Iowa, who has been missing since July 1, 2020,” according to a news release issued by the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office. “Radiograph images were used to establish a positive identification.”

The remains were found by surveyors in the 2500 block of Wiggins Road in Muscatine, according to the news release. Ensuing analysis showed the bones were not ancient remains.

After that, authorities were able to confirm it was Campbell, the release states.

The release did not provide a possible cause of death for Campbell.

