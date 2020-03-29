'I didn't come to college to walk across the stage': Augustana seniors reflect on college and COVID-19

Augustana College is sending out near-daily updates to its campus community about COVID-19, the new coronavirus. Classes are online for the rest of the semester, and students have been encouraged to go home. Of course, there are some stragglers: international students who might not be able to go home easily and seniors who are renting houses off campus.
As part of those updates, Pastor Richard Priggie, the college chaplain, is including a brief reflection, titled “Staying in Touch.”
“For very good reasons, we’re encouraged not to physically touch each other, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t reach out to each other,” he said. “Sometimes we think we have to do things and we imagine that in a grandiose way. Really, just being kind to ourselves and kind to others, in a moment to moment sort of basis, is very profound.”
The spring semester is supposed to be an extended goodbye for seniors who are verging on four years of calling the campus home and considering their classmates friends and family. That’s all changing, not just at Augustana College, but on — now off — campuses across the country. Those seniors are still reckoning with what’s happening, and while their lives might not be as grandiose and celebratory as they imagined they would be right now, there are profound thoughts and feelings to be had during a historic moment.
Haley DeGreve
This year isn’t the first senior year that Haley DeGreve felt a little cheated. As a senior at Alleman High School in Rock Island, she had a big injury that kept her from playing her last season of volleyball. She was supposed to return to Alleman this spring to talk about starting a mental health group similar to the Gray Matters, the mental health campaign DeGreve started at Augustana College.
Her last Gray Matters event was supposed to be April 28 but, like everything, it’s been canceled. “It was kind of heartbreaking for me,” she said. “I didn’t know my last event in November would be my last one.”
DeGreve is staying in the house she’s rented all year with five girls from her sorority; some are her classmates are in and out. It’s hard to leave a place you’re not staying at, but are still paying for.
“A lot of my friends are still here, or they’re planning on coming back to finish classes here to have some sense of normalcy,” she said.
Part of that normalcy is doing what she can to see her other friends, even if that means waving through the windows at each other. What’s hitting DeGreve the most are the traditions she’s going to miss out on, especially in her sorority.
“It’s hard. There’s been a lot of goodbyes I wasn’t able to officially have,” she said. “We’re opening the page and starting a new chapter without finishing the last one.”
Christian Elliott
One of Christian Elliott’s several on-campus jobs is working as a peer tutor and writing center. “I was — am — really close with the other peer tutors and faculty tutors,” he said. They were supposed to present at a writing conference a few weeks ago.
“They let us know once we had arrived that the conference was canceled. We had a nice dinner,” Elliott said. “That was the last time I was probably in the same room with all of those same people.”
There were other conferences Elliott was supposed to present at too, including the Midwest Conference for Anthropology and the Augustana Showcase, which lets mostly seniors present their research projects. The anthropology and environmental studies major spent this year researching and interviewing people about their perceptions of urban parks in Rock Island. He also produces a podcast called Lives of the Mind, which interviews professors and speakers about research.
“The sentiment is that, yeah, senior year is kind of the culmination of college. Everybody is coming to terms with moving on to the real world. You already took your last minutes on campus without knowing it,” Elliott said. “People didn’t get a chance to come to terms with the end of it.
“Even though it’s spring term and the senioritis was already kicking in, I’m not ready to be done with it,” he said.
Tristan Odenkirk
By his own admission, Tristan Odenkirk “never loved going to class,” but that’s all he has right now. His sketch comedy and improv shows with Outside the Box and Haywire, respectively, are canceled. The show he was directing at the QC Theatre Workshop is done for. “As a student at the moment, I’m pretty much just a student,” he said. “I’m writing papers. I’m existing.”
At the same time, the theater industry Odenkirk has been preparing to enter has been hit hard, with theaters canceling shows and going bankrupt.
“I’ll be able to find work, but the chances of doing something I want to do is pretty slim. I’m OK with that,” he said. “It’s stressful enough looking for a job, but it’s more stressful knowing a job you want might not exist.”
His family and high school friends are in Arizona, but Odenkirk decided to stay in the Quad-Cities. It’s easier to work here than from home, and he wants to be with his friends. “We do try to keep that (sense of community),” he said. “We’ve actually, specifically talked about that, me and my friends.
“I don’t want to make it sound isolating or totally lonely. We’re all connected in that we’re all dealing with this at the same time,” he said. “But talking about it sort of makes it worse. The self isolation sort of becomes heavier.”
Justin Verlinden
Justin Verlinden was ready to come back for “one last ride.” The track runner had missed his entire indoor season due to illness, but now the outdoor season has been canceled, too. “My last real track race was months ago, and I had no idea,” he said.
There are a bunch of senior track traditions: There’s a “Twilight Meet” and taking one last lap around the track, among others.
Verlinden’s family is from East Moline, but he’s staying in his off-campus housing in Rock Island. He has three roommates and some of his teammates live just across the street. Mostly, they’re “staying hunkered down,” hanging out and watching movies and contemplating building a fort in their house — they haven’t really left other than to go out for a run.
“I wouldn’t even call myself stressed or anxious (about coronavirus) — it’s more just this real surreal feeling and not knowing what the future holds,” he said. “So far, I haven’t been infected or know anyone who tested positive. But I imagine that probably will change.”
Augustana has said a decision will be made about commencement by April 15. Verlinden’s trying to stay optimistic.
“We have a saying on the track team saying ‘the journey is the goal.’ I didn’t come to college to walk across the stage,” he said. “I’m going to have so many more memories more important than walking across the stage.”
