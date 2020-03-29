'I didn't come to college to walk across the stage': Augustana seniors reflect on college and COVID-19

Augustana College is sending out near-daily updates to its campus community about COVID-19, the new coronavirus. Classes are online for the rest of the semester, and students have been encouraged to go home. Of course, there are some stragglers: international students who might not be able to go home easily and seniors who are renting houses off campus.

As part of those updates, Pastor Richard Priggie, the college chaplain, is including a brief reflection, titled “Staying in Touch.”

“For very good reasons, we’re encouraged not to physically touch each other, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t reach out to each other,” he said. “Sometimes we think we have to do things and we imagine that in a grandiose way. Really, just being kind to ourselves and kind to others, in a moment to moment sort of basis, is very profound.”

The spring semester is supposed to be an extended goodbye for seniors who are verging on four years of calling the campus home and considering their classmates friends and family. That’s all changing, not just at Augustana College, but on — now off — campuses across the country. Those seniors are still reckoning with what’s happening, and while their lives might not be as grandiose and celebratory as they imagined they would be right now, there are profound thoughts and feelings to be had during a historic moment.