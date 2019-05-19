Why not move the Edison Academy to Jefferson?

Struck alluded to the Jefferson property being used for the Edison Academy in a March 19, 2018 closed meeting about the alternative high school, asking is someone was anticipating “an open building in the future.” In August, the board would unanimously vote to close Jefferson and merge with Mark Twain Elementary. At the time, though, some board members still seem to resist the idea of closing a school.

Regardless, the board discusses issues with using the Jefferson property for an alternative high school.

“I don’t think that building’s educationally adequate to be used as an alternative high school,” Champion said. “... My problem with putting an alternative high school in a residential area is the neighbors ostracize it no matter what you do; the kids don’t feel comfortable. It’s just not a positive learning environment.”

There are also financial limitations to reconfiguring the old building which requires, amongst other things, a new roof.

“It would probably cost us more to do the renovations on that building, because we’ve been told how difficult that would be,” Struck said.