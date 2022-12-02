Ice cream cones, manga and stoplights - oh my! Eugene Field sixth-graders display "Talking Wax Museum" project

Did you know that the ice cream cone was invented by accident?

The fun fact and several others were brought to life Friday at the annual "Talking Wax Museum," a project by sixth-graders at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island.

Five fun facts from Eugene Field's 2022 Talking Wax Museum #1: The first NFL football game was played at Douglas Park in Rock Island #2: Dr. Pepper is the oldest soft drink in the U.S. #3: Cotton candy was invented by a dentist, William Morrison #4: The first hot air balloon passengers were a rooster, duck and a sheep #5: The invention of the zoopraxiscope, which led to the first motion picture film, was inspired by a bet

The students were asked to identify inventors and research their lives, legacies and the history behind their inventions. They could choose a famous inventor and invention, such as Thomas Edison and the phonograph, or something more obscure, like French chemist Eugene Schueller's invention of commercial hair dye.

Sixth-graders created tri-fold presentations about their inventors, wearing related costumes for the museum. They stationed throughout the hallways of Eugene Field, allowing staff, students and families to tour the displays. They stood frozen — like wax figures — until someone pressed the button on their displays, signaling them to begin their oral presentations.

Harper Vance did her project on Ernest A. Hamwi, inventor of the ice cream cone.

"I really liked that we got to have some creative choice over it, and that we got to design the costume," she said of the project. "We get a chance to do some research, get some educational learning out of it and still find enjoyment from it."

The most interesting thing Vance learned was how ice cream cones were invented by accident, like hair dye, microwaves and many other products.

"Stuff like this takes a lot of time, but it taught me a lot more about research," said Tame Jasim, whose project was Philo Farnsworth and the television.

Jasim made a replica TV using cardboard, foil and paint for his display. He added a photo of John Astin, who played the original Gomez Addams, on the screen.

Sophia Rodgers-Casco, agreed that the project takes a lot of time and effort. Her project was over Charles Cretors' invention of the popcorn machine.

"I really had to focus on this project and put my all into it," she said. "It was a lot of work, but I'm glad it happened."

Rodgers-Casco stood inside a large, painted box, surrounded by hot-glued popcorn, emulating a life-size popcorn machine.

"It took me about two days," she said of her costume. "I learned a bunch, but I'm so glad we get to be here and give out this information to the younger kids and hopefully inspire them."

Sixth-grade history teacher Lisa Maxwell said research and creativity are the pillars of the project for her students.

"They have to take time to dig deep and research millions of inventors, that's where it all begins," she said. "Our main goal is to take the ordinary and make it extraordinary, so they take a look to find one they're most passionate about."

Maxwell said the costume portion of the four-week project challenged students' creativity most, prompting them to use resources with help of family and the community.

"Now they're empowered to go the extra mile, and that's what they do," she said. "When the day comes for the museum, they assume the persona of the inventor, and the magic begins."

Maxwell drew inspiration for Eugene Field's wax museum roughly 15 years ago; after seeing a similar project at another school.

"I thought, 'How can I use this idea?' I was in awe with that type of learning," she said. "It truly does encompass all kinds of learning styles: research, writing, speaking, performing and, my favorite, thinking outside of the box."

Standing inside of a box for her costume, Mariah Gaona's project was on traffic-light inventor William Ghiglieri.

"He was the person to create it, but it didn't have a yellow light. There were actually more crashes, because it wouldn't tell you when you were stopping. It'd just pop up," she said. "Garrett Morgan was the first to patent it (three-position traffic light)."

Gaona also hopes to inspire the younger students.

"You have little kids looking up to you, because you're older," she said. "But they also get to learn about things they see in the world."

Sadie Senatra chose George Hancock, creator of softball. A softball player herself, Senatra enjoyed learning the history of the game.

"All of us worked really hard, and the project was really fun," she said.

Jack Carmona-Castillo wanted to choose something older but still popular today. Hence, Osamu Tezuka and manga.

Tezuka's "Astro Boy" is widely regarded as the first manga adapted into an anime series.

"Research took about two days. I really liked sharing all of this with the other students," said Carmona-Castillo, a manga fan himself. "I'd like to get started with the old Astro Boy manga now, then build up to the new one that came out."

Due to the pandemic, this year was Eugene Field's first wax museum in three years, also marking Maxwell's final year of teaching.

"I'm really emotional about closing this chapter," she said. "It's not only been a tradition, it also makes a life-long impact on these children. Of course, I feel proud. But more importantly, it's the pride I see in my students' faces."

Maxwell said she saw more pride, positive connections and family involvement this year compared to the past.

"In this day and age, I think we all need to be proud of what we've accomplished," she said. "You see or learn about so much negativity in the world; this is such a positive experience."