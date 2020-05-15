‘If it weren’t for coronavirus, we’d be absolutely giddy’: Western Illinois University still on track to increase new enrollments

“We’ve gotten many more applications, and later, than we did last year,” Swegan said. He credited the gains to more focused recruiting and a wider scholarship base. Admissions for incoming freshmen are up 17% from last year.

Admissions don’t ensure seats in classes, though. To gauge serious interest, Swegan said they were looking at students who had reserved spots in freshmen orientations or paid housing deposits — both of those metrics are up 9 or 10% from last year. The number of students who have filed paperwork for financial aid is up 12.5%.

“That as a predictor is never perfect, but you always feel better when there are more students who have applied for financial aid — they’re much more likely to actually show up,” Swegan said.

Any individual metric might not mean much, but taken together, Swegan said the outlook is good.

Even if the fall 2020 enrollment is down by a few hundred students from fall 2019, as Swegan estimates, maintaining the spring to fall enrollment is still a huge accomplishment. Western hasn’t managed to hit that benchmark in four years.