‘If it weren’t for coronavirus, we’d be absolutely giddy’: Western Illinois University still on track to increase new enrollments

For more than a decade, Western Illinois University has struggled with plummeting enrollment. This winter, the university reported they were on track to turn the tide; then COVID-19 hit, putting the fate of higher education institutions — or at least the fall 2020 semester — into question.
Western, at least, is still on track to make the gains they need.
“As we’ve said many times internally, if it weren’t for coronavirus, we’d be absolutely giddy about everything,” said Gary Swegan, interim associate vice president for enrollment management. “Without coronavirus, I’d be just thrilled. It certainly appears as though our freshmen numbers will be the highest they’ve been in at least several years.”
Mathematically, it would be impossible for Western Illinois to have a total enrollment this fall that’s higher than the year before, Swegan said. Because of how quickly enrollment dropped the last few years, the graduating senior class was just too big. The goal was to maintain enrollment between the spring 2020 semester and the following fall semester, to get on the “front end” of addressing enrollment problems.
On Jan. 1, Swegan said the university was 10 or 12 percentage points behind with enrollment projections since the fall. In May, they’re ahead, thanks to a 66% increase in applications since Feb. 1, compared to the year before.
“We’ve gotten many more applications, and later, than we did last year,” Swegan said. He credited the gains to more focused recruiting and a wider scholarship base. Admissions for incoming freshmen are up 17% from last year.
Admissions don’t ensure seats in classes, though. To gauge serious interest, Swegan said they were looking at students who had reserved spots in freshmen orientations or paid housing deposits — both of those metrics are up 9 or 10% from last year. The number of students who have filed paperwork for financial aid is up 12.5%.
“That as a predictor is never perfect, but you always feel better when there are more students who have applied for financial aid — they’re much more likely to actually show up,” Swegan said.
Any individual metric might not mean much, but taken together, Swegan said the outlook is good.
Even if the fall 2020 enrollment is down by a few hundred students from fall 2019, as Swegan estimates, maintaining the spring to fall enrollment is still a huge accomplishment. Western hasn’t managed to hit that benchmark in four years.
“What I do believe is that by fall of 2021 — assuming we don’t get hit in a significant way by coronavirus — I do think by 2021 WIU can be back moving in the right direction,” Swegan said. “I think we’ll feel like we’ve finally stopped the bleeding.”
