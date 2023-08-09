Illinois is now accepting grant applications from schools and youth or adolescent healthcare agencies for a share of $10 million in federal funds, administered through the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Governor JB Pritzker announced the available funding Tuesday. The application period closes Sept. 8.

Authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), the funds aim to help strengthen mental health services for Illinois students — specifically, by improving areas such as workforce enhancements, adverse childhood experiences (ACE) prevention, trauma intervention and mental health training for medical and school staff.

“The last few years have been challenging for all of us and this is especially true for our children,” Pritzker said in the announcement. “With these new dedicated resources, Illinois will better identify children and young adults who are suffering through mental health challenges and ensure they receive treatment and therapies that work while also addressing disparities in access to mental health treatment.”

Of the total amount, $6.9 million will go to post-COVID recovery efforts and $3 million will go to preventing adverse childhood experiences. The state expects up to 25 grants in the first category and 15 in the second.

The IDPH will manage grant applications through its Electronic Grants Administration & Management System (EGrAMS) system, which can be accessed through https://idphgrants.com/user/home.aspx.

This $10 million ARPA grant opportunity aligns with the $2.5 million Illinois Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Expansion program.

Launched last fall, this federally funded initiative supports improved mental health services through a range of pediatric primary care providers — including pediatricians, family medicine physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

To explore other IDPH funding opportunities, visit https://gata.illinois.gov/grants/csfa.html.

