As the 2023-24 school year kicks into gear, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price lunch, breakfast, and after-school snacks for fiscal year 2024.

The following chart details household size and income criteria for Illinois students to receive these benefits, as determined annually by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA):

Four-person households making at or below $39,000 annually are eligible for free school meals, while a household of the same size making $55,500 annually would qualify for reduced-price meals.

An eight-person household must earn an income of at most $65,728 annually to qualify for free school meals, while earning $93,536 annually is criterion for reduced-price.

Some school district serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students via the USDA's Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). This is a non-pricing meal service option for school districts in low-income areas, which does not require household applications.

According to the ISBE, 381 Illinois school districts covering more than 850,000 students were approved for the CEP last school year.

“We are very proud to administer the federal School Nutrition Programs in the state of Illinois," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “So many families count on school meals to provide their children with routine access to excellent nutrition. Thanks to these programs, our schools were able to serve nearly 213 million meals for free or at a reduced price last year.”