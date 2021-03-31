 Skip to main content
Illinois governor announces $7B for schools to return to classrooms, including more than $77M for Rock Island County schools
Illinois governor announces $7B for schools to return to classrooms, including more than $77M for Rock Island County schools

Illinois' K-12 school districts will get $7 billion in federal funding over three years to help students excel as they return to the classroom after a year of remote and hybrid learning, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday.

Rock Island-Milan School District will get the biggest award, more than $35 million dollars. Moline-Coal Valley will receive around $26.3 million, and East Moline will receive $16 million. 

Schools in rural Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties will also get an infusion of cash.

“If you’re a parent, I know you’ve spent most of this pandemic worried about how your kids are learning – with all the screens and Zooms, sometimes you’re worried about whether they’re learning at all,” Pritzker said. “My administration is taking a little bit of that worry off your plates.”

To guide spending, Illinois has compiled best practices and recommendations from educational experts on topics like academic and behavioral counseling; out-of-classroom experiences like high-value tutoring, after school programs and summer camps; and creating individualized student profiles to craft the best plans for all students.

The Learning Renewal Resource Guide offers 12 research-based strategies districts are to consider to equitably address the effects from the pandemic on students, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"Altogether, the guide envisions a road to renewal that starts with maximizing in-person learning opportunities for students through a reimagined school calendar and includes investments to identify and meet each student’s individual needs from preschool through college and career," it said.

Case counts continue to climb

More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Quad-Cities on Wednesday.

Scott County had 58 new cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health. That's 13,457 cases since last March, with 307 deaths.

Rock Island County added 45 new cases, for a total of 13,457 since the pandemic began, with 307 deaths.

Iowa confirmed 583 new cases, for a total of 379,384, with 5,743 deaths.

Illinois had 2,592 new cases, for a total of 1,244,585, with 21,301 deaths.

How much will QCA schools get?

Henry County 
Orion CUSD 223 $ 996,659
Galva CUSD 224 $ 1,837,606
AlWood CUSD 225 $ 574,768
Annawan CUSD 226 $ 684,635
Cambridge CUSD 227 $ 956,109
Geneseo CUSD 228 $ 3,168,333
Kewanee CUSD 229 $ 10,884,963
Wethersfield CUSD 230 $ 1,547,655
  
Rock Island County  
Hampton SD 29 $ 548,834
United Twp HSD 30 $ 6,606,103
Silvis SD 34 $ 2,488,707
Carbon Cliff-Barstow SD 36 $ 1,973,119
East Moline SD 37 $ 15,293,246
Moline-Coal Valley CUSD 40 $ 26,271,806
Rock Island SD 41 $ 35,003,739
Riverdale CUSD 100 $ 2,396,870
Sherrard CUSD 200 $ 2,596,035
Rockridge CUSD 300 $ 2,289,129
  
Mercer County   
Mercer County School District 404 $ 3,028,953
