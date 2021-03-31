Illinois governor announces $7B for schools to return to classrooms, including more than $77M for Rock Island County schools

Illinois' K-12 school districts will get $7 billion in federal funding over three years to help students excel as they return to the classroom after a year of remote and hybrid learning, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday.

Rock Island-Milan School District will get the biggest award, more than $35 million dollars. Moline-Coal Valley will receive around $26.3 million, and East Moline will receive $16 million.

Schools in rural Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties will also get an infusion of cash.

“If you’re a parent, I know you’ve spent most of this pandemic worried about how your kids are learning – with all the screens and Zooms, sometimes you’re worried about whether they’re learning at all,” Pritzker said. “My administration is taking a little bit of that worry off your plates.”

To guide spending, Illinois has compiled best practices and recommendations from educational experts on topics like academic and behavioral counseling; out-of-classroom experiences like high-value tutoring, after school programs and summer camps; and creating individualized student profiles to craft the best plans for all students.