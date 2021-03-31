Illinois governor announces $7B for schools to return to classrooms, including more than $77M for Rock Island County schools

Illinois' K-12 school districts will get $7 billion in federal funding over three years to help students excel as they return to the classroom after a year of remote and hybrid learning, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday.
Rock Island-Milan School District will get the biggest award, more than $35 million dollars. Moline-Coal Valley will receive around $26.3 million, and East Moline will receive $16 million.
Schools in rural Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties will also get an infusion of cash.
“If you’re a parent, I know you’ve spent most of this pandemic worried about how your kids are learning – with all the screens and Zooms, sometimes you’re worried about whether they’re learning at all,” Pritzker said. “My administration is taking a little bit of that worry off your plates.”
To guide spending, Illinois has compiled best practices and recommendations from educational experts on topics like academic and behavioral counseling; out-of-classroom experiences like high-value tutoring, after school programs and summer camps; and creating individualized student profiles to craft the best plans for all students.
The Learning Renewal Resource Guide offers 12 research-based strategies districts are to consider to equitably address the effects from the pandemic on students, according to a news release from the governor's office.
"Altogether, the guide envisions a road to renewal that starts with maximizing in-person learning opportunities for students through a reimagined school calendar and includes investments to identify and meet each student’s individual needs from preschool through college and career," it said.
Case counts continue to climb
More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Quad-Cities on Wednesday.
Scott County had 58 new cases, according to Iowa Department of Public Health. That's 13,457 cases since last March, with 307 deaths.
Rock Island County added 45 new cases, for a total of 13,457 since the pandemic began, with 307 deaths.
Iowa confirmed 583 new cases, for a total of 379,384, with 5,743 deaths.
Illinois had 2,592 new cases, for a total of 1,244,585, with 21,301 deaths.