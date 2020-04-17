Illinois, Iowa schools to remain closed for academic year

Illinois and Iowa schools will not return to the classroom this academic year.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the closure through the end of the school year during her daily press conference Friday. Hours later at his daily press conference, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois’ public and private schools will remain shuttered for the rest of the school year.
Illinois
The Illinois announcement came one month after Pritzker first announced a temporary school closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same day the state announced 62 more deaths and 1,842 new confirmed cases – the largest single-day spike so far. That brought total deaths to 1,134 and total cases to 27,575.
Pritker said the state’s COVID-19 curve is “flattening, not flat,” and key metrics to watch are hospitalization rate and how long it takes for the number of cases to double. Both are decreasing, but not at a level that indicates the curve is declining yet, he added.
“Folks, I’ve said time and time again, my decisions are hard ones, but they will follow the science. And the science says our students can’t go back to their normal routine,” Pritzker said. “... My priority remains unchanged — how do we save the most lives during this very difficult time.”
In an average day, Pritzker said, 2 million K-12 students would meet in large groups in hallways, classrooms and extracurricular activities before going home.
That pattern “opens up a nearly limitless opportunity for potential COVID-19 infection in a time when our health care workers, our researchers, our scientists and our first responders need us to bend the curve downward,” he added.
The governor said one of the difficulties in the decision was the fact that students would have fewer instructional hours, and that Illinois is an education landscape in which some districts are better able to enact remote learning than others.
But Illinois administrators and educators are “stepping up to ensure that every child in this state receives the education they deserve,” he said, even if the method varies by community.
Guidance offered by the Illinois State Board of Education includes daily check-ins on each student by the teacher and grading reflective of “the unprecedented circumstances in which students are attempting to continue their studies,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker also announced another $569 million in federal funding will be available to Illinois schools as part of the recent federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act.
Districts will receive a portion of that funding proportional to how many low-income students they teach. ISBE officials will allocate additional money to communities most in need of resources, the governor said. That funding may be spent on technology for students and teachers and meals to distribute to those youth that need them.
“Our school buildings may be closed, but the hearts and the minds of our teachers and students are wide open,” Illinois Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carmen Ayala said. “This pandemic has altered the fabric of how we teach, how we learn and how we connect, but it has not shaken the core of what our schools do, and that is to take care of Illinois’ children and prepare them for what is next.”
She added state officials do not “expect” students to learn everything they would have this year had in-person classes continued. The agency plans to release guidance to assist schools address “learning loss.”
Iowa
Most Iowa schools have not held in-person classes since mid-March, when Reynolds first recommended school closures. She ordered schools closed April 2.
“Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May,” Reynolds said, explaining state data does not support safely reopening school buildings. “ ... I regret to say Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year.”
Iowa high school spring sports are canceled as well. Summer sports will be reevaluated at a later date.
Reynolds extended the closures while announcing 191 new cases of coronavirus during a Friday news conference. She said 64 people have died in Iowa, and there are 2,332 cases total in 82 counties.
A peak of the COVID-19 cases is expected at the end of the month.
With buildings closed for the rest of the academic year, school districts will still be required to provide continuous learning opportunities if they do not want to be forced to make up lost time face-to-face later.
“Under normal circumstances, the timeline for developing continuous learning plans would take months, years even,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said during the news conference. “Our schools developed and implemented solutions in only a matter of weeks.”
Every public school district in the state submitted a plan for continuous learning by an April 10 deadline.
Districts will need to submit another “return to learn” plan by July 1. Those can include summer school and other enrichment opportunities “designed to address disruptions in learning as a result of COVID-19,” Lebo said.
“As we find our way forward, robust, engaging op tions for learning outside of brick and mortar will become an integral part of our educational framework,” she said. “Complementing face-to-face learning, and preparing students for the increasingly digital world they live in.”
In their continuous learning plans for this school year, most districts, 285 of 327, will offer “voluntary educational enrichment opportunities” — optional, ungraded work that won’t count for class credit. Voluntary opportunities include online activities and paper work sheet packets.
Only six districts will implement “required educational services” for all grade levels. Those services should nearly match the rigor of normal classes, and student attendance will be taken and work can be graded.
The state also allowed 36 districts to provide a combination of required and voluntary learning. Many of those districts plan to offer required services for high-schoolers — including Linn-Mar Community, Marion Independent, College Community and Solon Community school districts — while they continue to provide younger students with voluntary learning opportunities.
Among the state’s accredited private schools, 179 schools submitted plans — 80 for required, 73 for voluntary and 26 for a combination of both.
The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump gave governors guidelines for reopening their states. Reynolds said she was pleased with the content of the Thursday afternoon call.
Trump’s guidance stipulates states, before relaxing social distancing measures, should see the number of reported “covid-like” symptoms and cases trending down, and hospitals should have capacity to treat all patients without crisis care and be testing its health care workers.
Governors have authority to decide whether to follow the guidance, which includes three phases.
In Trump’s Phase One, schools that already are closed should remain closed. In Phase Two, for states “with no evidence of a rebound,” schools can reopen.
