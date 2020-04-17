Illinois, Iowa schools to remain closed for academic year

That pattern “opens up a nearly limitless opportunity for potential COVID-19 infection in a time when our health care workers, our researchers, our scientists and our first responders need us to bend the curve downward,” he added.

The governor said one of the difficulties in the decision was the fact that students would have fewer instructional hours, and that Illinois is an education landscape in which some districts are better able to enact remote learning than others.

But Illinois administrators and educators are “stepping up to ensure that every child in this state receives the education they deserve,” he said, even if the method varies by community.

Guidance offered by the Illinois State Board of Education includes daily check-ins on each student by the teacher and grading reflective of “the unprecedented circumstances in which students are attempting to continue their studies,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker also announced another $569 million in federal funding will be available to Illinois schools as part of the recent federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act.