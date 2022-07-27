Illinois law spurs partnership between Augustana College and City of Rock Island

A partnership spurred by an Illinois law, Augustana President Andrea Talentino announced students will have a hands-on experience in helping the City of Rock Island comply with a recent state law.

Enacted in 2021, the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act requires cities to gather inventory of lead water service lines, develop and implement plans to identify and remove lead water service lines. It also requires utility and privately-owned portions of lead service lines to be replaced and for the process to be equitable by prioritizing low-income neighborhoods.

Augustana's Upper Mississippi Center will be partnering with the college's newest center, the Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness to allow for a multi-level approach to address challenges that exist in communities with a large number of lead water service lines.

"I'm really excited to bring the collective resources of Augustana together and work on making sure this law is implemented in a fair and equitable manner," Dr. Michael Reisner, UMC director, said.

Reisner said it will require two approaches.

The first approach will use an interdisciplinary approach in which the experience, knowledge, skills, and perspectives from a humanities, social and natural science standpoint to help understand the complexity of the problem.

The second approach is collaboration where individuals will be engaging with the community to problem solving and bring stakeholders and leaders of the community together to work together and tackle the problem.

The bill states that according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 inventory, the state is estimated to have more than 680,000 lead-based service lines still in operation. In Rock Island, there are over 15,000 active, water service lines and about 12,000 that are older than 1986 predating when lead service lines were prohibited.

Since it is unknown exactly how many are lead-based services lines, Reisner said they are going to have to rely on other sources of data to try and understand the problem.

Doctor Kimberly Murphy, advancement of community health and wellness director, said the remaining lead service lines disproportionately impact the most vulnerable neighborhoods, families, and children. Murphy said the project will help eliminate social, economic, and environmental inequities. .

"The Rock Island community get vital help solving their most pressing challenges at a time of limited and often declining resources," Murphy said.

Murphy said students will approach these issues through community-based learning experiences by going out into the community and interacting with various stakeholders and applying their knowledge through a service learning project.

Mayor Mike Thoms said the city and Augustana have partnered together on a number of projects and they have "great confidence Augustana has the resources to complete" the lead service line project.

Once inventory is completed the city will need to submit applications for funding to the Illinois EPA for replacement of the lines. The law states that cities will have two years to create a replacement plan and up to 20 years to replace the lead service lines.

Rock Island pitches plan for downtown taxing district Property owners would pay an additional tax to reinvest in downtown.