Illinois municipal elections: Meet the Rock Island-Milan and Moline-Coal Valley school board candidates

Rock Island-Milan

I am a lifelong resident of Rock Island, graduating from Rock Island High School in 1968 and Augustana College in 1972. My wife, Teresa, and I raised two sons (Philip and Andrew) who graduated from Rock Island High School in 1998 and 2000...and who, I am happy to report, both now live in Rock Island. I have served the Rock Island/Milan School Board for 16 years and am looking to win another four years serving the Rock Island/Milan school community. I am running for a fifth term because we have a lot of exciting initiatives in the works that I would like to see to fruition. The 1% sales tax has given us a funding stream to accomplish many capital improvements to our facilities. We continue to advance our commitment to equity and cultural competency...which should make us all better people. The pandemic has created a tremendous challenge and opportunity...that we will be dealing with for years to come and I want to help the district put it behind us. My desire to continue to serve the district is pretty fundamental. I enjoy being around good people and we have a bunch of them within the Rock Island/Milan school community. We have special children and we are all trying to make a difference in their lives. For the last five years I have served as a director for the Illinois Association of School Boards. I am proud to represent our school district and many of our neighboring school districts at the state level. That opportunity to see public education at a broader level has given me more determination than ever to make our district the best. Our kids deserve that and while I believe that we have many exciting positives within the district, more importantly, we also have the resolve to address our challenges.