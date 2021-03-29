Illinois municipal elections: Meet the Rock Island-Milan and Moline-Coal Valley school board candidates

Voters in the Rock Island-Milan and Moline-Coal Valley school districts will elect school board members April 6. Candidates were invited to respond to a Quad City Times and Moline-Dispatch/Argus request for a brief biography and a statement about why they are seeking election. Voters will select candidates in both districts to serve four year terms, spanning from 2021 to 2025.
Rock Island-Milan
In the Rock Island-Milan district, six candidates are competing for four open seats. Incumbent board member Marji Boeye is not seeking re-election. All candidates reside in Rock Island. They are listed in the order as they appear on the April 6 ballot.
Dave Rockwell, incumbent
I am a lifelong resident of Rock Island, graduating from Rock Island High School in 1968 and Augustana College in 1972. My wife, Teresa, and I raised two sons (Philip and Andrew) who graduated from Rock Island High School in 1998 and 2000...and who, I am happy to report, both now live in Rock Island. I have served the Rock Island/Milan School Board for 16 years and am looking to win another four years serving the Rock Island/Milan school community. I am running for a fifth term because we have a lot of exciting initiatives in the works that I would like to see to fruition. The 1% sales tax has given us a funding stream to accomplish many capital improvements to our facilities. We continue to advance our commitment to equity and cultural competency...which should make us all better people. The pandemic has created a tremendous challenge and opportunity...that we will be dealing with for years to come and I want to help the district put it behind us. My desire to continue to serve the district is pretty fundamental. I enjoy being around good people and we have a bunch of them within the Rock Island/Milan school community. We have special children and we are all trying to make a difference in their lives. For the last five years I have served as a director for the Illinois Association of School Boards. I am proud to represent our school district and many of our neighboring school districts at the state level. That opportunity to see public education at a broader level has given me more determination than ever to make our district the best. Our kids deserve that and while I believe that we have many exciting positives within the district, more importantly, we also have the resolve to address our challenges.
Donald (DJ) Jarvis
I am a former sportswriter at The Dispatch and currently a compliance specialist at Newport Group in Moline. I attended and graduated from Rock Island High School in 2009. Since graduation and leaving The Dispatch, I have spent my time volunteering and working for various sports teams in the school district.
My primary reason for running for school board is to help bring back the pride to Rock Island. Rock Island schools are being unfairly compared to other schools based on test scores, graduation rates and transfer rates. My goal as a member of the school board is to help broaden and expand the access that all students have to assistance and an improved path to help from teachers, peers, and teaching students in the Quad-Cities. I would love to see people wearing the Rocky colors with pride and not just because of our sports teams.
Tracy Pugh
I believe that everyone deserves equal opportunity in education. Working for the Department of Corrections I see the connection between education and the Department of Corrections. I would like to bring the community, teachers and the administrators together and start working as one to solve the problems that we have in the Rock Island-Milan school district. Let’s find out what the students need to help improve themselves and to help them get a better education.
NaToshia LeShoure
No submission by deadline.
Gary Rowe, incumbent
I am retired from Western Illinois University-Quad Cities, where I was director of development. I currently serve as executive director of the Rock Island Community Foundation and director of administration & stewardship for the Genesius Guild.
My volunteer activities are centered around community service. The quality of the school system is critical to the health of the community. I ran for my first term in 2017 out of a desire to be of service. I’m running for re-election to continue the implementation of the district's strategic plan, work with the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, and to further implement the district's plans for the use of the 1% sales tax revenues.
Terell Williams, incumbent
I currently serve as vice president on the board of education. I was born and raised in Rock Island. After graduating from Rock Island High School in 2003, I went on to obtain a B.S. in computer engineering from UIC in 2008. I am married to a Rock Island educator, and have three children that are enrolled in the Rock Island/Milan school system.
Long story short, I believe in our district! We have made a lot of changes over the past four years and feel the district is right on the cusp of some truly great things! I would love to stick around to continue to be a check on the process while continuing to advocate for our kids!
Moline-Coal Valley
Moline-Coal Valley School District residents will elect three candidates for three open seats. Board president Sangeetha Rayapati has an expiring term, but is not seeking re-election for her seat. She is a Moline mayoral candidate. All school board candidates reside in Moline.
Erin Waldron-Smith, incumbent
Four years ago I ran for the Moline School Board, because I believe a quality education is the cornerstone of our society, and I wanted to be a part of creating that opportunity for my community. I still believe in this philosophy, and want to continue to work with the exemplary staff of the Moline School District to make sure our students are getting what they need to be successful. It is my goal to continue to work toward multiple pathways for our students to succeed, advocate for diverse curriculum, and support our hardworking teachers. I have lived in Moline almost my entire life, and the experience I had in Moline schools shaped who I am today. My husband and I have watched our own girls be molded, mentored, and guided by awe-inspiring staff. I am running for school board, because I want the children in our community to have the type of school experience that makes them want to make their world better, and give back.
Andrew "Andy" Waeyaert, incumbent
I am running for school board one more time because I believe the board has accomplished many great things such as the Bartlett Performing Arts Centers, air conditioning Moline High School, and the PE center all while holding the line on property taxes through careful planning. But there are many unfinished projects such as the new alternative School (ASPIRE Program) and elementary school upgrades that I would like to see through. I am proud to be a member of the Moline School Board that has fostered a culture of openness, honesty, and respect that is intertwined in all facets of the district from community members to employees of the District. On a personal level my wife and I are both proud Moline Public School alum where we send our own kids. Professionally I am the regional manager for the Indiana, Illinois, Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting covering Northern Illinois and Eastern Iowa.
Cheston "Chet" DeSmet
My name is Chet DeSmet and I am running for Moline-Coal Valley School Board. My wife, Liz, and I are life long Moliners and graduates of Moline High School. We have two children currently in Moline schools and another that graduated in 2020. I am a member of UA Local 25 as an HVAC pipefitter, currently finishing my apprenticeship.
I am running for school board because I believe that our children's education is one of the greatest ways to invest in our future. I look forward to helping continue down the great path that our current board, and boards past, have led our district on, while providing insights to make our schools even stronger. I would appreciate your vote on April 6.