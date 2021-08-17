Illinois Quad-Cities Catholic schools pause opening due to COVID-19

The opening of the school year for the Catholic schools in the Illinois Quad-Cities has been pushed back due to the extent of COVID-19’s presence in Rock Island County.
The decision was made by the Office of Catholic Schools for the Peoria Diocese after consultation with the Rock Island County Public Health Department, and the principals of Alleman High School and Jordan, Seton and Our Lady of Grace Catholic schools, according to a news release posted late Monday night on the Alleman High School Facebook page.
The levels of COVID-19 were considered high in the county as of the posting of the release.
Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume Aug. 23, but the Office of Catholic Schools was expected on Friday to review the extent of COVID-19’s presence in the county before deciding whether classes would restart then or again be postponed, the release states. If school is postponed again, the next potential start date would be Aug. 30.
School families would be notified of the decision.
Students and others participating in outdoor sports may continue to do so, but are encouraged to wear face coverings if not fully vaccinated — especially in areas of substantial to high COVID-19 transmission, the release states. Everyone involved in sports was also being encouraged to get screened for the coronavirus because of Rock Island County’s high level of transmission.