Illinois Quad-Cities school districts respond to state order banning seclusion rooms

The Illinois State Board of Education announced Wednesday that it would take emergency actions to ban the use of seclusion and certain physical restraints in Illinois schools, after an investigation from ProPublic Illinois and the Chicago Tribune reported children are put in isolation illegally every school day.
The emergency rules — also filed Wednesday — don’t outright ban the use of seclusion rooms, but now require a trained adult to be in the room with the child. Previously, the child had to be supervised, but the adult could be outside of the room.
Two local Illinois districts were specifically named in the investigation: Rock Island-Milan School District for being one of nine districts that didn’t submit all of the requested documents; and Black Hawk Area Special Education District (BHASED), which reportedly documented about 850 seclusions during the time period examined.
“The information reporters wanted was not information we could provide, as we would have violated privacy laws,” Rock Island Communications Director Holly Sparkman said via email. “They wanted information that could have individually identified students, which is a violation of privacy.”
Christan Schrader, the director of special education for BHASED, said the district “responded immediately to comply completely” with the emergency rules, and that the district would not use isolated time-out or seclusion in any schools or programs.
“We are also committed to maintaining accurate and complete records to promote transparency and partnerships with parents and the (state school board) as we work with students who have behavioral challenges,” she said via email.
Schrader, who was quoted in the ProPublica and Tribune article, did not respond Friday to a follow-up asking for a phone interview.
The Quad-City Times reached out to 10 area school districts to see how they’re complying with the emergency rooms.
United Township High School District, Silvis School District, Carbon Cliff-Barstow School District, Moline-Coal Valley District, Rock Island-Milan School District and Colona School District all reported they do not have seclusion rooms, so no immediate changes needed to be made.
“We do not need to take any immediate action after the new report, however we always review our policies for areas of improvement and will wait on further guidance from the State Department of Education,” Moline-Coal Valley said in an email.
Jay Morrow, the superintendent of United Township High School, said he believed seclusion rooms were far less common for high school students.
“If a kid needs a place to go to cool down, we might have that kid go to a smaller, empty classroom with a social worker or someone,” he said. “We don’t have any locked rooms where a student has to go.”
While none of the districts who responded to the Times indicated they used seclusion rooms, three reported incidents to the U.S. Department of Education for 2015-2016, according to the database ProPublica and the Chicago Tribune built. Rock Island-Milan reported eight incidents of seclusion and nine students; Silvis reported two incidents and four students; and Colona reported 10 incidents and 10 students.
Silvis Superintendent Terri VandeWiele was out of town for a conference, and the district office said that since both building principals were new since the year reported, no one was available to explain the discrepancy when asked on Friday.
Colona Superintendent Carl Johnson was also out of town, and the district office said he would be available Monday.
Sparkman did not respond to a phone message or email asking for clarification on the reporting discrepancy on Friday.
East Moline, Hampton School District and private school Camelot Therapeutic Day School of the Quad-Cities did not respond to phone messages or emails left Thursday for comment. East Moline and Hampton did not have any reported seclusion incidents according to the database. As a private school, Camelot was not included in the database.
Illinois Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz filed state complaints on behalf of the students named in the story, and all educational entities serving public school students are required to submit documentation of every instance of the use of time out or physical restraint between the start of the 2017-2018 school year and the end of the current school year, said Jackie Matthews, director of media for the state board of education via email.