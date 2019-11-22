Illinois Quad-Cities school districts respond to state order banning seclusion rooms

Jay Morrow, the superintendent of United Township High School, said he believed seclusion rooms were far less common for high school students.

“If a kid needs a place to go to cool down, we might have that kid go to a smaller, empty classroom with a social worker or someone,” he said. “We don’t have any locked rooms where a student has to go.”

While none of the districts who responded to the Times indicated they used seclusion rooms, three reported incidents to the U.S. Department of Education for 2015-2016, according to the database ProPublica and the Chicago Tribune built. Rock Island-Milan reported eight incidents of seclusion and nine students; Silvis reported two incidents and four students; and Colona reported 10 incidents and 10 students.

Silvis Superintendent Terri VandeWiele was out of town for a conference, and the district office said that since both building principals were new since the year reported, no one was available to explain the discrepancy when asked on Friday.

Colona Superintendent Carl Johnson was also out of town, and the district office said he would be available Monday.